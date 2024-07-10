5 things to know for July 10: NATO summit, 2024 race, Beryl aftermath, Immigration, Human plague



CNN

By Alexandra Banner, CNN

(CNN) — Close calls on airport runways this year have alarmed the flying public and aviation experts alike. This week, a United Airlines plane lost a wheel during takeoff from Los Angeles International Airport while two planes in upstate New York almost used the same runway, spurring an investigation.

Here’s what else you need to know to Get Up to Speed and On with Your Day.

1. NATO summit

President Joe Biden is hosting global leaders in Washington, DC, at the annual NATO summit, a gathering designed to show a united front on key issues. Biden on Tuesday announced plans to supply new air defenses to Ukraine in his opening speech — providing much-needed support for the country at a critical juncture in its defense against Russia’s invasion. On the sidelines of the summit, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky urged international leaders to promptly aid his war-torn country. “Everyone is waiting for November,” including Russian President Vladimir Putin, Zelensky said, as a potential second Donald Trump presidency remains top of mind for the United States’ allies and adversaries.

2. 2024 race

Senate and House Democrats met Tuesday to discuss President Biden’s 2024 campaign amid a chorus of voices calling on him to quit the race. After the House meeting, several Democrats refused to say whether they supported keeping Biden as the nominee, a sign of the lingering divide over his electoral viability. Sen. Michael Bennet became the first Democratic senator to publicly say he doesn’t believe Biden is capable of winning reelection, telling CNN he fears former President Donald Trump could “maybe win it by a landslide.” Meanwhile, Trump is building suspense around who will be his running mate ahead of the Republican National Convention next week. Trump’s search for a running mate has focused on three names: North Dakota Gov. Doug Burgum, Florida Sen. Marco Rubio and Ohio Sen. J.D. Vance.

3. Beryl aftermath

Life-threatening heat is gripping southeast Texas, where nearly 2 million homes and businesses remain without power and air conditioning in the wake of storm Beryl’s deadly and destructive landfall. Beryl tore through the state Monday, flooding coastal communities, shredding homes and ripping down webs of power lines. Phone and internet access has also been cut off in some communities, including Galveston. Prolonged heat is now threatening to pose significant health risks for the elderly, homeless people and children. Cooling centers have opened across the state as temperatures creep into the 90s and heat indices reach 105 degrees in some areas.

4. Immigration

Voters in eight states will soon decide whether to change their constitutions to explicitly ban voting by noncitizens. The move is part of a multipronged effort by Trump-aligned Republicans to raise the unlikely specter of undocumented immigrants casting ballots in November’s elections. It is already illegal for people who aren’t US citizens to vote in federal contests, and experts say it rarely happens, given that violators face imprisonment and deportation. Separately, a new Massachusetts policy went into effect Tuesday that bans migrants from sleeping at Boston’s Logan International Airport. For months, state officials have warned they were overwhelmed by the number of migrant families arriving and sleeping overnight in the airport’s terminals.

5. Human plague

A rare case of plague has been confirmed in a person in Pueblo County, Colorado, officials said Tuesday. The plague is an infectious disease caused by a bacterium, Yersinia pestis, transmitted by fleas. Although it is best known for “The Black Death,” an outbreak that killed millions of Europeans during the Middle Ages, the bacteria circulates naturally among wild rodents and rarely infects humans today, according to the CDC. The potential source of the infection in Colorado is under investigation and anyone who develops symptoms of the disease is encouraged to seek medical attention immediately. The CDC said plague vaccines are in development but are “not expected to be commercially available in the immediate future.”

BREAKFAST BROWSE

Earliest known photograph of a US first lady acquired by Smithsonian’s National Portrait Gallery

This photograph of former first lady Dolley Madison, wife of fourth US President James Madison, dates from around 1846.

‘Gladiator II’ trailer released

Are you not entertained? After a 24-year wait, the first trailer for “Gladiator II” has been released — and it may get your heart racing.

Copa América: Argentina celebrates semifinal win

Guided by Lionel Messi, Argentina defeated Canada 2-0 on Tuesday to advance to the finals. The team will face either Uruguay or Colombia in Sunday’s highly anticipated match.

World’s biggest indoor snow and ice park opens in China

The world’s largest indoor ice and snow theme park has opened its doors to the public, giving visitors to the northeast Chinese city of Harbin a chance to feel wintry temperatures year-round.

Meta clamps down on hate speech

Meta will now remove posts containing the term “Zionist” when used in conjunction with antisemitic tropes or dehumanizing rhetoric. Read how the platform is expanding its hate speech policies.

TODAY’S NUMBER

$230 million

That’s how much it cost the US to construct a temporary pier off the coast of Gaza to deliver humanitarian aid to the region. But after a slew of problems, the pier is set to be permanently removed as soon as next week and the operation, which began in mid-May, will end, according to US officials.

TODAY’S QUOTE

“Despite the decades between us, we were fortunate to spend those 10 minutes together, so I could experience this tradition passed down by our ancestors.”

— CNN’s Kathleen Magramo, describing her experience getting inked by 107-year-old Apo Whang-Od Oggay, the world’s oldest tattoo artist. Residing in the Philippines’ Kalinga province, Whang-Od is internationally renowned for hand-tapping tattoos used by the region’s indigenous tribes.

TODAY’S WEATHER

Check your local forecast here>>>

AND FINALLY …

Robot helps with maintenance repairs

A company in Japan is hoping to revolutionize railway maintenance with a humanoid robot that can reach nearly 40 feet. Watch the video here.

The-CNN-Wire

™ & © 2024 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Discovery Company. All rights reserved.