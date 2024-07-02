Indigenous activist Leonard Peltier denied parole for 1975 killings of 2 FBI agents

By Dianne Gallagher and Shawn Nottingham, CNN

(CNN) — Leonard Peltier, the Indigenous activist convicted of the 1975 murders of two FBI agents, has been denied parole, his attorney told CNN on Tuesday.

Peltier, 79, has maintained his innocence in the shooting deaths of agents Ronald A. Williams and Jack R. Coler.

Coler and Williams were killed June 26, 1975, while searching for a robbery suspect on the Pine Ridge Reservation in South Dakota. In 1977, Peltier was found guilty of first-degree murder and sentenced to two consecutive life terms, though he denied involvement in the agents’ deaths.

As a leader of the American Indian Movement in the 70s, Peltier’s conviction has long been polarizing. He has been denied parole before.

“Today’s announcement continues the injustice of this long ordeal for Leonard Peltier,” Peltier’s attorney, Kevin Sharp, said in a statement. “This decision is a missed opportunity for the United States to finally recognize the misconduct of the FBI and send a message to Indian Country regarding the impacts of the federal government’s actions and policies of the 1970’s.”

The FBI Agents Association applauded the decision, saying it “upholds justice for our fallen colleagues and their families.”

“The FBIAA reaffirms its commitment to honoring the memory of Agents Coler and Williams, and Peltier’s continued incarceration is necessary to ensure public safety and respect for the law,” the association said in the statement.

Nick Tilsen, president of Indigenous activist group NDN Collective, said, “Today is a sad day for Indigenous Peoples and justice everywhere. The U.S. Parole Commission’s denial of parole for Leonard Peltier, America’s longest serving Indigenous political prisoner, is a travesty.”

Peltier’s legal team says they plan to appeal the parole board’s decision.

