At least 6 people injured in shooting at park in Round Rock, Texas, officials say

By Paradise Afshar, CNN

(CNN) — At least six people, including two children, were injured in a shooting at a park in Round Rock, Texas, the Austin-Travis County EMS said.

“We are investigating a shooting incident with multiple victims that occurred at Old Settlers Park tonight,” Rick White, with the Round Rock Police Department, told CNN. “We don’t have a suspect in custody but we’re searching for suspects.”

First responders transported the six people to local trauma facilities, “all with potentially serious injuries,” the Austin-Travis County EMS said.

A Juneteenth Festival was scheduled at Old Settlers Park on Saturday night, according to the Round Rock Parks and Recreation Department’s Facebook page.

Round Rock is located about 20 miles north of Austin.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

The-CNN-Wire

™ & © 2024 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Discovery Company. All rights reserved.