Catch up on the day’s stories: AI for the iPhone, reining in peanut allergies, summer movies

1️⃣ AI for iPhone: New artificial intelligence technology could potentially revive Apple’s signature phone at a time when the company is facing pressure to catch up to its rivals. The company is expected to partner with ChatGPT maker OpenAI on a smarter version of Siri. ➕ OpenAI’s Sam Altman vowed to give away most of his wealth.

2️⃣ Baltimore port: Two cruise ships set sail from “Charm City” this weekend for the first time since the Francis Scott Key Bridge collapsed two months ago. Royal Caribbean’s Vision of the Seas is bound for Bermuda, and Carnival’s Pride is going to Greenland and Canada.

3️⃣ ‘Cult’ allegations: A new Netflix series unravels what it calls a “cult” for TikTok dancers. The documentary focuses on troubling claims about a mysterious religious organization and how it allegedly doubles as a talent management company called 7M Films.

4️⃣ Summer movies: You can expect plenty of prequels and sequels in theaters in the next few months, from “Furiosa” to “A Quiet Place: Day One.” Superheroes also will be out in force, led by Ryan Reynolds and Hugh Jackman in “Deadpool & Wolverine.”

5️⃣ Airplane seats: Some hailed it as the future of flying, and the design prompted memes galore. The double-level seat is back — with a twist.

👀 Next-gen warfare: China’s military unveiled robot dogs with automatic rifles mounted on their backs and said they’re designed to fight alongside soldiers — or maybe even replace them.

Defense and prosecution deliver closing arguments in Trump’s hush money trial

1 million without power after Dallas and Houston slammed with destructive storms

Pope Francis apologizes for using a homophobic slur during a meeting with bishops

⚾ He’s out: Umpire Auditor, a social media account that rates baseball umpires, reacted to the retirement of Ángel Hernández, who has a reputation among players and fans as one of the worst umpires in the game.

🏡 This house, which was featured in an iconic 1990 holiday film, just went up for sale in the Chicago suburbs. What was the movie?

A. “Elf”

B. “Scrooged”

C. “Home Alone”

D. “A Christmas Story”

⬇️ Scroll down for the answer.

🧘 Mindful meditation: If you’re skeptical of the benefits of meditation, you’re not alone. Dan Harris was too, but now he’s a believer. Here’s what he learned.

﻿Two Florida men — a father and son — saw an untapped workforce where others saw disability. Rising Tide Car Wash gives people on the autism spectrum a job and a chance to shine. The family business uses paddle signs and color coding to help the workers with their jobs.

🧠 Quiz answer: C. The house — with an asking price of $5.25 million — was featured in “Home Alone,” the Christmas classic starring a young Macaulay Culkin.

