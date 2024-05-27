Skip to Content
United flight aborts takeoff at Chicago’s O’Hare airport after reported engine fire, prompting officials to delay arrivals

Published 7:15 pm

By Dave Alsup, CNN

(CNN) — No one was injured Monday when a United Airlines flight aborted takeoff at Chicago O’Hare International Airport due to what the Federal Aviation Administration said was a reported engine fire.

United flight 2091 was scheduled to fly to Seattle with 148 passengers and five crew members, but its takeoff at about 2 p.m. CT was called off.

While the FAA said there was a report an engine caught fire, the airline only described the situation “an issue with the engine.” It said the Airbus A320 – which has two engines – was towed to the gate where passengers got off the aircraft in a normal manner.

“The fire department and medical personnel met the aircraft out of an abundance of caution,” United officials said, adding there were no reported injuries.

The FAA halted flight arrivals into the airport for 45 minutes.

