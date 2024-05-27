Skip to Content
CNN – National

How to help US storm victims

Published 10:30 am

By CNN Impact your World

(CNN) — A particularly intense storm system and searing heat has gripped the central US and plowed east. Tornadoes and other severe weather killed more than a dozen people across Texas, Oklahoma, Arkansas and Kentucky before sunrise on Memorial Day. Harsh weather now threatens property and power towards the east coast.

Relief workers are on the ground helping people in the affected areas.

You can assist them by donating through the form below, or by clicking here.

