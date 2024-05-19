At least 11 injured in overnight shooting in Savannah, police say

By Jillian Sykes, CNN

(CNN) — At least 11 people were injured during an overnight shooting in Savannah, Georgia, on Saturday, according to police.

Police responded just before midnight to reports of gunfire in Ellis Square, the Savannah Police Department said in a news release. First aid was provided to the injured and several were transported to a hospital.

At least 11 adults were treated for injuries, the release says.

Ten of the victims had gunshot injuries and the 11th had a laceration wound, Savannah Public Safety Communications Manager Neil Penttila told CNN on Sunday.

Authorities say they are investigating and did not detail any arrests.

The incident was one of three unrelated shootings in the area over the weekend.

In total, 12 people were injured and two people, an adult male and a juvenile male, were killed by gun violence in Savannah this weekend.

