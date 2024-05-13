MAP: Track the air quality across the US

By Byron Manley, Curt Merrill, Renée Rigdon and Henrik Pettersson, CNN

(CNN) — People in the US are under air quality alerts after smoke from wildfires in Canada wafted across the border. The smoke is impacting cities in Minnesota, including the Twin Cities and St. Cloud, as well as several tribal areas, the Minnesota Pollution Control Agency said.

This map, which updates every 30 minutes, shows the air quality in your area.

The-CNN-Wire

™ & © 2024 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Discovery Company. All rights reserved.