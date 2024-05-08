5 things to know for May 8: Trump, Gaza, TikTok ban, Storms, Baltimore bridge

By Alexandra Banner, CNN

(CNN) — Record global heat continues its unbroken streak. Last month, the world lived through the hottest April on record, driven by human-made climate change and boosted by El Niño.

1. Trump

Adult film star Stormy Daniels dished out salacious details of her alleged sexual encounter with former President Donald Trump in 2006 from the witness stand on Tuesday. Some of the recounted moments that Daniels described were so explicit the judge cut her off at several points, adding some things were “better left unsaid.” Trump was cursing and shaking his head during Daniels’ testimony, according to the trial transcript. Crucially, however, Daniels testified about the interest that Trump and his former lawyer Michael Cohen seemed to have had in buying her story just before the 2016 election. Also Tuesday, a federal judge indefinitely postponed Trump’s classified documents trial, citing significant issues around classified evidence that would need to be worked out before the federal criminal case goes before a jury.

2. Gaza

The US has paused a shipment of bombs to Israel amid concerns over their potential use in the southern Gaza city of Rafah, where more than a million civilians are sheltering. “We are especially focused on the end-use of the 2,000-pound bombs and the impact they could have in dense urban settings as we have seen in other parts of Gaza,” a US official said. Since Monday, Israeli airstrikes have killed at least 27 people, including nine children, in Rafah, according to medical officials. Israeli leaders have warned that military operations in the southern city will continue until Hamas is eliminated from “the entire Gaza Strip,” or until the first hostage returns.

3. TikTok ban

TikTok has sued to block a US law that could force a nationwide ban of the popular app. In its petition filed Tuesday, TikTok and its parent company, Bytedance, allege the law signed by President Joe Biden last month is unconstitutional because it stifles Americans’ speech and prevents them from accessing lawful information. The court challenge sets up a historic legal battle that will determine whether US security concerns about TikTok’s links to China can trump the First Amendment rights of the app’s 170 million US users. If it loses, TikTok could be banned from US app stores unless ByteDance sells the app to a non-Chinese entity by mid-January 2025.

4. Storms

Powerful storms and tornadoes pummeled Michigan Tuesday, destroying homes and injuring several residents. More than 145 million people from northeast Texas to the Carolinas now face the risk of severe weather today, while thousands in Michigan endure power outages. According to the Storm Prediction Center, at least nine tornado reports were made in Michigan on Tuesday. Hail the size of softballs was also reported in parts of the state. April to June is peak tornado season across the US, with May traditionally seeing the most twisters. But this month is coming off a particularly active April where there were 300 tornadoes, the second most on record.

5. Baltimore bridge

The body of the sixth — and believed to be the final — victim killed in the March 26 Baltimore bridge collapse was recovered Tuesday, marking a grim milestone in the weekslong recovery operation. The Francis Scott Key Bridge collapsed after a massive cargo vessel lost power and slammed into the structure, killing six construction workers repairing potholes on it. Officials said the workers were immigrants from four countries: Honduras, El Salvador, Mexico and Guatemala. Several investigations are underway to determine why the cargo ship lost power and who might be responsible.

BREAKFAST BROWSE

Apple unveils new iPad lineup

The company introduced its new iPad versions Tuesday, including one with an “outrageously powerful chip for AI.” Read about the new products.

Disneyland gets final approval for ‘biggest thing’ since its opening

﻿Disney has cleared a major hurdle to start developing a colossal expansion of its Disneyland theme parks. See what the new areas could look like.

Prince Harry won’t see King Charles during UK trip

The Duke of Sussex has returned to the United Kingdom for a ceremony today marking a milestone moment for his Invictus Games, but he will not see his father, King Charles III, while back in the country.

Your level of physical activity could be a vital sign

Have you been moving lately? A global health initiative encourages doctors and care providers to assess physical activity at every interaction.

Sylvester Stallone’s watches to go on sale

The Hollywood star is auctioning 11 watches from his personal collection, including the “holy grail” of timepieces.

TODAY’S NUMBER

2

That’s how many Ukrainian security officials have been arrested for allegedly plotting to assassinate President Volodymyr Zelensky. The two colonels in Ukraine’s government protection unit received drones and ammunition from Russia and planned to carry out a deadly explosion “for financial compensation,” Ukraine’s Prosecutor General’s office said.

TODAY’S QUOTE

“While this may be a surprise to some of you, for us this is a straightforward evolution and the next natural step in ensuring all American youth feel welcomed.”

— Roger A. Krone, president and CEO of the Boy Scouts of America, announcing Tuesday that the organization is changing its name to Scouting America. The youth organization said the new name is meant to help everyone, including boys and girls, feel welcome.

TODAY’S WEATHER

AND FINALLY …

Low-budget cicada informational video wows the internet

Forestry employees re-enacted the life cycle of cicadas in this funny video. They had no clue it would create so much buzz online.

