Here’s what we know about those arrested at NYC pro-Palestinian campus protests Tuesday night

By Shimon Prokupecz, Mark Morales and Celina Tebor, CNN

(CNN) — At Tuesday’s pro-Palestinian protests at Columbia University and The City College of New York, 282 people were arrested, according to the New York Police Department.

Of the 112 people arrested at Columbia, 32 (or 29%) were not affiliated with the university, according to an NYPD official. At The City College of New York, 170 people were arrested and 102 (or 60%) of them were not affiliated with the college.

At Columbia, dozens of protesters entered the university’s Hamilton Hall on Tuesday and barricaded themselves inside before the university asked for the NYPD’s assistance.

These individuals could be charged with burglary in the third degree, criminal mischief and trespassing, NYPD Deputy Commissioner Kaz Daughtry said Tuesday. Protesters in the encampments outside could be charged with trespassing and disorderly conduct, he said.

But on Thursday, a spokesperson for the Manhattan DA said that 46 people who had been arrested inside Hamilton Hall had so far only been charged with one count of trespassing.

Seventy-four people were arraigned Wednesday night and Thursday in connection to the April 30 events at both schools, the Manhattan DA said. At least six people were arrested on burglary charges related to the protests, according to another NYPD official.

Here’s what we know so far about some of the people arrested Tuesday.

Who was arrested at Columbia?

James Carlson, 40, who was arrested on burglary charges at Columbia University, is facing a charge of criminal trespass in the third degree from the Manhattan DA, according to court records. He is also facing an arson charge from a separate incident. He’s pleaded not guilty in both cases, court records show.

Carlson, who also goes by Cody Carlson and Cody Tarlow, was previously arrested at the violent G8 protests in San Francisco in 2005, the NYPD official said.

He was charged with resisting, delaying, or obstructing an officer or EMT, wearing a mask or disguise to evade police and rioting, the San Francisco Superior Court confirmed to CNN. The charges were dropped in 2007.

The defense attorney who represented him at the time had no comment.

Aidan Parisi was also arrested at Columbia on burglary charges. Court records show Parisi was arraigned, charged with criminal trespass in the third degree, and released on his own recognizance. He pleaded not guilty as well, according to court records.

Last month, he told The New York Times he was suspended from Columbia’s School of Social Work and fighting his removal from student housing.

Columbia University’s directory shows Parisi is listed as a student at the university’s social work school.

CNN has reached out to his defense attorney for comment.

Who was arrested at The City College of New York?

Amelia Fuller was arrested on burglary charges at The City College of New York, according to the NYPD official. She was fired from her position at the New York Botanical Gardens after saying in a video she felt “proud” after the October 7 attacks on Israel, the NYPD official said.

“This weekend, a video was brought to our attention that showed an NYBG employee making a disturbing statement recently about the attacks in Israel on October 7. We take this matter very seriously, and following an immediate investigation, this individual is no longer employed by NYBG,” the New York Botanical Gardens said in a statement.

CNN has reached out to her attorney for comment.

Jacob Gabriel and Rudy Martinez were both arrested on burglary charges, the NYPD official said.

Both were arraigned on Thursday on a burglary charge and released on their own recognizance. They also pleaded not guilty, court records show.

Before they left the courtroom, other demonstrators gave them surgical masks to shield their faces and they used keffiyehs to shield themselves from cameras. They said nothing to reporters. Their lawyers declined to comment to CNN.

Nora Fayad, who was also arrested on burglary charges, allegedly said, “We are Hamas” in a viral video, the NYPD official said.

She was arraigned Thursday and charged with burglary in the third degree. She pleaded not guilty, according to court records. Fayad was released on her own recognizance. She was flanked by other protesters as they covered her face and led her out of the courtroom and courthouse.

Her lawyer declined to comment to CNN.

Jesse Pape was arrested on resisting arrest and assault charges in connection to the protests.

He was arraigned, charged with one count of assault in the second degree and one count of obstructing governmental administration, according to court records, and released on his own recognizance. He pleaded not guilty, court records show.

CNN has reached out to his defense attorney for comment. CNN has also reached out to the Manhattan DA for comment on all the arrests.

CNN’s Gloria Pazmino, Elizabeth Joseph and John Miller contributed to this report.

