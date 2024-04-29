Train derailment shuts down historic bridge in Portland, Oregon

By Andy Rose, CNN

(CNN) — A historic bridge in Portland, Oregon, was shut down Monday morning after a derailed train car was seen leaning against a bridge support.

Two cars had fully derailed on a Union Pacific line on the east side of the century-old Steel Bridge.

“One train car is leaning against bridge structural support column,” Portland Fire and Rescue stated on X. “Bridge has been shut down and is now completely closed to all train, vehicle, pedestrian traffic.”

The bridge will remain closed until it “can be assessed for structural stability,” Portland Fire and Rescue said. There were no reported injuries in the wreck and no reported concerns about hazardous materials.

“This will be a protracted incident that will be addressed in coordination with Union Pacific as a plan is developed for mitigation of this derailment,” Portland Fire and Rescue said.

Union Pacific engineers were headed to the scene Monday morning to start assessing the structural stability of the bridge, the Portland fire department said.

CNN reached out to Union Pacific for more information.

The derailment happened after 35 train cars derailed in New Mexico on Friday, prompting evacuations that lasted until Sunday.

Six of the derailed train cars were carrying propane, according to BNSF Railway. No injuries were reported. The National Transportation Safety Board will investigate.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

The-CNN-Wire

™ & © 2024 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Discovery Company. All rights reserved.