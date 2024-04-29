Map: Where university protesters have been arrested across the United States

By Alex Leeds Matthews, Renee Rigdon, Krystina Shveda and Amy O’Kruk, CNN

(CNN) — As pro-Palestinian protests have erupted on college campuses nationwide, protesters — including students and faculty — have been arrested. The protests grew after an encampment on the campus of Columbia University in New York City led to the arrest of more than 100 protesters on April 18.

Since then, hundreds of people have been arrested on college and university campuses from coast to coast as schools prepare for spring commencement ceremonies. The University of Southern California, where nearly 100 protesters were arrested April 24, canceled its primary commencement event. Protesters have been arrested on more than 20 campuses across at least 16 states. Many other schools have experienced protests without arrests.

Protest demands vary from campus to campus, but a major focus is that universities divest from companies with financial ties to Israel amid its war with Hamas. There have also been counter-protests, resulting in clashes at UCLA on Sunday.

CNN is monitoring campus protests and will continue to update this map with any new arrests.

