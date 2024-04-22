5 things to know for April 22: Columbia University, Trump trial, Foreign aid, TikTok ban, Homeless crisis

By Alexandra Banner, CNN

(CNN) — The world is celebrating Earth Day today — but the truth is, we could all live a “greener” lifestyle to better preserve our planet. For example, despite global efforts to rein in plastic pollution, only 9% of it is actually recycled.

1. Columbia University

Surging tensions at Columbia University have sparked condemnation from the White House as pro-Palestinian demonstrations on campus stretch into their fifth day. “In recent days, we’ve seen harassment and calls for violence against Jews. This blatant antisemitism is reprehensible and dangerous — and it has absolutely no place on college campuses, or anywhere in our country,” President Joe Biden said Sunday. A rabbi linked to the Ivy League school has recommended that Jewish students “return home as soon as possible and remain home” amid the demonstrations. The atmosphere is so charged that school officials said students can attend classes virtually starting today — the first day of Passover, a major Jewish holiday.

2. Trump trial

Opening statements are expected to begin today in former President Donald Trump’s New York hush money criminal trial. A full 12-person jury and six alternate jurors were selected last week and could determine whether Trump is a convicted felon by Election Day. The trial is expected to feature several high-profile witnesses, including those who were in Trump’s inner circle around the 2016 election, sources have told CNN. One central player is David Pecker, the former chairman of the National Enquirer’s parent company, who was involved in numerous “catch-and-kill” schemes involving the former president. Court filings show Pecker helped to orchestrate the alleged scheme to pay hush money to adult film star Stormy Daniels to cover up her alleged affair with Trump ahead of the 2016 presidential election.

3. Foreign aid

The House passed a $95 billion package over the weekend providing foreign aid for Ukraine, Israel and the Indo-Pacific region. Some moderate Republicans commended Speaker Mike Johnson after he joined with Democrats to advance the measure to Saturday’s vote, while others in the conservative flank voiced strong opposition. Republican Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene on Sunday said Speaker Johnson “betrayed” Republican voters and threatened to call a vote for his ouster if he doesn’t resign. The legislation — which passed with the support of 210 Democrats and 101 Republicans — now heads to the Senate, which is expected to give final approval this week.

4. TikTok ban

The high-stakes foreign aid package approved by the House on Saturday included a measure that could lead to a TikTok ban. By attaching the TikTok bill to funding for Ukrainian military equipment and Israeli missile defense, House Republicans put pressure on Senate lawmakers to consider the whole package in a single up-or-down vote. The current version of the bill would, if signed, give TikTok roughly nine months to separate from its Chinese parent company, ByteDance, following national security concerns. The bill also states the deadline could be extended by President Biden by 90 days if he determines there’s been progress toward a sale. Policy analysts expect the Senate to take up the aid package quickly, giving it high odds of passage.

5. Homeless crisis

The Supreme Court will hear arguments today on whether ticketing homeless people is “cruel and unusual” and violates the Eighth Amendment of the Constitution. City and state officials are closely watching the case — which will decide whether the homeless have the right to camp in public places — as many communities struggle to respond to a surge in encampments that have cropped up under bridges and in city parks across the nation. It’s also being followed by people who live in those encampments and are alarmed by efforts to criminalize the population rather than build shelters and affordable housing. This comes as the number of people experiencing homelessness increased by 12% from 2022 to 2023, according to the Department of Housing and Urban Development.

BREAKFAST BROWSE

Giving a hoot on Earth Day: How to protect owls in your own backyard

It can be tough to survive in a world altered by humans. Here’s what you should do if you want owls — or any birds — in your backyard.

Rock & Roll Hall of Fame 2024 inductees announced

The Rock & Roll Hall of Fame has announced their newest class of inductees, which includes Mary J. Blige, Dave Matthews Band and Cher.

A pink moon will brighten the night sky this week

Despite its cool name, April’s full moon will probably look like any other. Here’s why it’s called the pink moon.

Taiwanese drag queen wins RuPaul’s Drag Race

Taiwan’s president sent congratulations to Nymphia Wind for becoming the first person from East Asia to take the crown.

Should the SAT still matter after all these years?

Criticism has dogged standardized tests for years. Read why some colleges are reinstating SAT requirements for admissions after suspending them during the Covid-19 pandemic.

TODAY’S NUMBER

15

That’s how many people were injured at Universal Studios Hollywood on Saturday after a tour tram crashed and “ejected multiple passengers,” according to California authorities. While the incident remains under investigation, the driver indicated a mechanical failure caused the vehicle to collide with a metal guardrail.

TODAY’S QUOTE

“This night, 133 of our dear brothers and sisters do not sit at the Seder table and are still imprisoned in the hell of Hamas.”

— Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, saying that he plans to increase “military and political pressure” on Hamas to free Israeli hostages. His comments came Sunday as many Jewish families prepare to mark the Passover holiday with a ceremonial meal called the Seder.

TODAY’S WEATHER

AND FINALLY …

Northern lights create dazzling spectacle in the sky

The northern lights could easily be described as Earth’s greatest light show. Watch this stunning video to learn why the lights are starting to appear in some unexpected parts of the world.

