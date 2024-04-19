5 things to know for April 19: Middle East, Trump trial, India elections, TikTok ban, Trader Joe’s recall

By Alexandra Banner, CNN

(CNN) — A jet collision was narrowly avoided at Ronald Reagan Washington National Airport on Thursday after two planes were cleared on the same runway. The FAA said it would investigate the incident and analyze audio of the air traffic controllers frantically trying to radio both planes to stop.

1. Middle East

Israel has carried out a military strike on Iran, a US official told CNN, a move that threatens to further escalate tensions in the Middle East. Israel has not commented and Iran has not identified the source of the attack. Iranian media reported that sites associated with Iran’s nuclear program were secure, and published footage of calm scenes in the areas where explosions were reported. Israel had for days weighed its response to Iran’s unprecedented weekend strikes, most of which were intercepted. Iran launched the attack in retaliation for a suspected Israeli strike on its embassy compound in Syria earlier this month.

2. Trump trial

The full 12-person jury has been seated in former President Donald Trump’s hush money criminal trial. The panel, which will eventually decide Trump’s fate in the case, is comprised of seven men and five women. The first of the pool of alternate jurors was also selected Thursday, leaving only five left to be selected today. If jury selection wraps up quickly, the judge will hold a hearing later today where they will discuss what in Trump’s legal history can be used to try to impeach him if he chooses to testify. Meanwhile, prosecutors said Trump violated his gag order seven more times, pointing to posts online and calling the situation “ridiculous.”

3. India elections

Polls open today for the first phase of India’s marathon general election, kicking off a vote in which Prime Minister Narendra Modi is seeking to win a rare third consecutive term. An estimated 969 million people are eligible to vote in what is considered to be one of the country’s most consequential elections in decades as Modi’s right-wing Bharatiya Janata Party aims for an outright majority and a mandate to widen its development and Hindu-nationalist policies established during its 10-year rule. Voting will take place in seven phases over the next six weeks in the world’s most populous country.

4. TikTok ban

With the House set to vote on foreign aid on Saturday, Republicans have added a hot-button bill to the funding package that could lead to a nationwide TikTok ban. House lawmakers passed a bill in March that aims to remove the platform from US app stores, but it has become bogged down in the Senate. By including it in the aid package, House Republicans hope to force the Senate to a quick vote on a measure supporters say is necessary to protect Americans’ personal data from the Chinese government. Opponents, including TikTok and a range of civil society groups, have argued the bill risks violating TikTok users’ First Amendment rights. The latest version of the TikTok bill sets out a nine-month timeframe for the app’s Chinese parent, ByteDance, to sell the social media company. If it misses the deadline, TikTok would be banned in the US.

5. Trader Joe’s recall

Trader Joe’s recalled its Infinite Herbs organic basil this week after the product was linked to a dozen Salmonella infections in seven states. The basil was sold in small packages between February 1 and April 6 in 29 states and Washington, DC, the company said. At least one person has been hospitalized and no deaths have been reported, according to the CDC. Consumers who may have purchased the contaminated product are encouraged to throw it away and to clean surfaces and items that may have come in contact with it. The FDA, CDC and local and state health authorities are investigating the outbreak.

BREAKFAST BROWSE

Taylor Swift releases surprise double album

﻿The Grammy-winner shocked fans overnight with a 31-song double album. These are some of the catchiest tracks, according to a CNN review.

Netflix gained 9.3 million subscribers this year

﻿But the streaming giant plans to radically adjust its strategy to juice profit.

Sony World Photography Awards 2024: Winners announced

﻿The prestigious competition showcases the year’s best images from photographers around the world. See the winning images here.

Jason Kelce says he’s lost his Super Bowl ring

﻿Of all places, Kelce’s Super Bowl ring went missing in a pool filled with chili.

Amsterdam bans building of new hotels

﻿The Netherlands’ Amsterdam will no longer allow new hotel buildings to be built as part of its fight against mass tourism.

IN MEMORIAM

Dickey Betts, a guitarist and the co-founder of the Allman Brothers Band, has died, his family announced Thursday. He was 80. Betts is credited with helping define the Southern rock genre of the ’60s and ‘70s. He wrote and sang on the group’s biggest hit, “Ramblin’ Man.”

TODAY’S NUMBER

100

That’s around how many people were arrested by NYPD officers at Columbia University on Thursday as police worked to disperse a pro-Palestinian protest. This comes as the university’s leadership is under fire for hiring a professor who allegedly expressed support for Hamas on social media following the October 7 terror attack on Israel.

TODAY’S QUOTE

“The alarming rise of book bans across the country demands our collective action.”

— The “Big Five” publishers in the US, announcing they will join a lawsuit challenging an Iowa state law that bans certain books in schools and limits teachings on sexual orientation and gender identity. The controversial law, SF 496, requires K-12 school libraries to carry only books deemed “age-appropriate” — among other restrictions. The publishers argue the law deprives students of diverse literature and “discriminates against LGBTQ+ viewpoints and authors.”

TODAY’S WEATHER

AND FINALLY …

Cat soars across living room

﻿This “flying cat” is getting millions of views on social media for its impressive leaping abilities! See the video here.

