Catch up on the day’s news: Trump jurors sworn in, Mayorkas impeachment, space trash

👋 Welcome to 5 Things PM! Lots of teenagers have a smartphone, but studies suggest that social media platforms are contributing to serious problems with depression and anxiety among young people. Social psychologist Jonathan Haidt believes that kids should have little or no access to smartphones and social media until age 16. Some states are even passing laws along those lines.

Here’s what else you might have missed during your busy day:

5 things

1️⃣ Trump trial: Seven jurors were sworn in for Donald Trump’s hush money trial in Manhattan. Potential jurors are being questioned about their social media posts, and Trump was admonished for reacting to one of their answers. ➕ Here’s why the trial is posing so many challenges. 📹 Video: Woman dismissed from jury pool

2️⃣ Supreme Court: The court’s conservative majority indicated that it may toss out a charge prosecutors have lodged against hundreds of people who took part in the January 6 riot at the US Capitol 📹 Video: Analyst weighs in on obstruction law

3️⃣ Space trash: A piece of garbage jettisoned from the International Space Station unexpectedly survived a fiery reentry from orbit and pierced the roof of a home in Florida, NASA said.

4️⃣ Mayorkas impeachment: House Republicans sent the Senate two articles of impeachment against Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas, setting the stage for a possible trial.

5️⃣ OAN settlement: Voting technology company Smartmatic and the far-right network One America News settled a defamation lawsuit stemming from the outlet’s lies about the 2020 election.

Watch this

👀 One giant leap: This startled feline jumped all the way across the room, leading one admirer to dub him “the Michael Jordan of cats.”

Editor’s picks

✅ Here are a few recommended reads for you:

$164,000

❗That’s how much it will cost to fly to the edge of space in a balloon.

Listen in

🎧 Eating well: Dr. Sanjay Gupta talks with a physician and chef about reframing our relationship with food so it doesn’t revolve around “bad” and “good.”

Check this out

📸 Flash flooding: A year’s worth of rain unleashed floods in Dubai as roads turned into rivers and rushing water inundated homes and businesses.

Good vibes

🦜 We like to wrap things up on a positive note:

﻿Parrots are pretty good at playing games, so researchers are looking at how to improve the experience and make tablets bird-friendly.

Looking ahead

✈️ Key testimony: A Senate subcommittee will hear from a whistleblower who claims Boeing took shortcuts in manufacturing its 777 and 787 Dreamliner jets.

Thanks for reading

👋 We’ll see you tomorrow.

