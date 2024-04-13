26 barges break loose and float down Ohio River, causing damage and prompting bridge closures in Pittsburgh, officials say

By Paradise Afshar and Dalia Faheid, CNN

(CNN) — A marina in Pittsburgh sustained extensive damage after 26 barges, most of which were loaded with dry cargo, broke loose late Friday night and floated uncontrolled down the Ohio River, according to authorities.

Two Pittsburgh-area bridges about 2.5 miles apart were closed after the barges broke free.

The McKees Rocks Bridge was shut down out of “an abundance of caution,” McKees Rocks police said shortly after midnight.

“They may or may not come into contact with sub-structure but we are not willing to take the risk,” police said of the barges.

The West End Bridge was also closed in both directions and rail traffic was shut down on the rail bridge to Brunot Island, according to Pittsburgh city officials.

No hazardous materials were on board the barges, according to the city. Of the 26 loose barges, 23 were loaded and carrying dry cargo, including coal, according to the news release.

Eleven of the barges were located and pinned against the river bank by Brunot Island, according to a news release from the City of Pittsburgh. They were being held by a tugboat.

Meanwhile, 14 continued down the river and six have gone over the Emsworth Dam, the city said.

While there have been no reports of people injured, Peggy’s Harbor – a family owned and operated full service marina located on the Ohio River – was damaged, the release said. It’s unclear exactly what the damage to the marina looks like.

“The barges are owned or operated by Campbell Transportation Company located on the left descending bank of the Ohio River, just downstream from the West End Bridge,” Pittsburgh officials said in the news release.

The Coast Guard and Pennsylvania State Police, along with area first responders, have been notified, the city said.

The shuttered bridges will be reopened when “it is determined that it is safe to do so,” authorities said.

The bridge closures come just two weeks after the Francis Scott Key Bridge in Baltimore collapsed when it was struck by a cargo vessel, killing six construction workers and leaving commuters and workers in limbo.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

