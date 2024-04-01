Vehicle crashes into gate at Atlanta FBI field office

By Ryan Young, Devon M. Sayers, Hannah Rabinowitz, Evan Perez and John Miller, CNN

Atlanta (CNN) — A car rammed into an employee entry gate at the Atlanta FBI field office, attempting to gain entry to the facility, according to FBI Atlanta spokesperson Tony Thomas.

The incident happened a little after noon, FBI Atlanta spokesperson Jenna Sellitto said.

The suspect, who has not been named, got out of the vehicle on foot and was arrested. The suspect was taken to a hospital for evaluation and is now in the custody of DeKalb County police, according to a federal law enforcement official.

Bomb technicians cleared the vehicle, the offical said.

When the suspect was taken into custody, he didn’t say anything and didn’t make any threats or statements, a law enforcement official tells CNN.

No FBI personnel were hurt in the incident, according to Thomas.

The FBI is opening a case into the incident and told CNN there is currently no clear motive.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

The-CNN-Wire

™ & © 2024 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Discovery Company. All rights reserved.