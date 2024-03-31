Former Detroit Lions cornerback Cameron Sutton in custody following domestic battery allegations

By Sara Smart, CNN

(CNN) — Former NFL cornerback Cameron Sutton has turned himself in to Florida authorities nearly one month after a warrant was issued for his arrest on charges of domestic battery by strangulation, according to a news release from Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office.

The Sheriff’s office said Sutton turned himself in at 8:24 p.m. ET on Sunday at the Orient Road Jail in Tampa, Florida. An attorney for Sutton told the sheriff’s office last week that he was planning on turning himself in, according to the HCSO.

Authorities have been searching for Sutton since March 7th when they responded to his home in Lutz, Florida after a “verbal altercation turned physical,” CNN previously reported.

“After weeks of evading law enforcement, this man has finally made the right choice to turn himself in,” Sheriff Chad Chronister said, “Domestic violence has no place in our community, and no one is above the law here in Hillsborough County. My thoughts are with this woman as she continues to heal from this man’s gruesome actions.”

CNN has reached out to Sutton’s agent and attorney for comment.

Sutton, a seven-year NFL veteran, was released on March 21 by the NFC North division champions Detroit Lions, the team announced on X.

Sutton started all 17 regular season games for the Lions last season, making 65 combined tackles with one interception. He also played in the Lions’ three playoff contests, recording eight combined tackles.

Sutton played in college at the University of Tennessee after a high school career in Jonesboro, Georgia.

CNN’s Jacob Lev contributed to this report

