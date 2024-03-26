Catch up on the day’s news: Search for bridge collapse survivors, abortion pill, Trump gag order

By Daniel Wine, CNN

👋 Welcome to 5 Things PM! PowerPoint parties are a thing among young people. They are inviting friends over and asking them to present a slideshow on any topic at all — “the sillier, the better.” So get your presentation on the 10 most attractive animated characters ready. It’s a great way to get to know your friends a bit more.

Here’s what else you might have missed during your busy day:

5 things

1️⃣ Bridge collapse: An emergency “mayday” call from a cargo ship allowed authorities to close Baltimore’s Francis Scott Key Bridge and save lives, Maryland’s governor said. Divers are still searching for several people. Here’s what else we know. 📹 Video shows moment the bridge collapses

2️⃣ Running mate: Independent presidential candidate Robert F. Kennedy Jr. announced Silicon Valley attorney Nicole Shanahan as his vice presidential choice. 📹 Watch: RFK Jr.’s sister explains why she isn’t voting for him

3️⃣ Abortion pill: A majority of Supreme Court justices appeared skeptical of the idea of a nationwide ban or new limits on mifepristone, the primary drug used for medication abortions.

4️⃣ Gag order: A New York judge limited Donald Trump from making statements about potential witnesses in his upcoming criminal trial relating to hush money payments. Plus: Trump Media stock debuts

5️⃣ Housing crunch: US home prices rose at the fastest clip in months to a fresh record high in January, according to new data released today.

Watch this

👀 Slipping through: A Texas man managed to make it onto a Delta plane without a ticket before flight attendants caught him outside the restroom.

Editor’s picks

✅ Here are a few recommended reads for you:

30

❗That’s how many points the Atlanta Hawks trailed the Boston Celtics before they stormed back to win the game and cap the largest comeback in franchise history.

Quiz time

💳 How much do merchants pay on a typical credit card transaction?

A. 1%

B. 2%

C. 5%

D. 8%

⬇️ Scroll down for the answer.

Good vibes

😎 We like to wrap things up on a positive note:

﻿A rare fossil of a giant dolphin with a long nose is surprising and delighting scientists.

👋 Thanks for reading! We’ll see you tomorrow.

💬 What would you like to see in 5 Things PM? Email us: 5things@cnn.com

🧠 Quiz answer: B. Merchants typically pay 2% of the total transaction a customer makes. Visa and Mastercard just reached a settlement to lower those fees.

📧 Check out all of CNN’s newsletters.

5 Things PM is produced by CNN’s Tricia Escobedo, Meghan Pryce and Kimberly Richardson.

The-CNN-Wire

™ & © 2024 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Discovery Company. All rights reserved.