Shooting outside Indianapolis bar leaves 1 dead, 5 injured

(CNN) — One person was killed and five others, including an off-duty Indianapolis Metro police officer, were injured after a shooting erupted outside a bar early Sunday morning, authorities said.

Police said two off-duty Indianapolis Metro Police officers were working security at a bar at 9449 E. Washington St. when, around 1:30 a.m., there was a “disturbance in the parking lot.”

“At some point, there was an exchange of gunfire between the two officers and at least one suspect, resulting in one officer being shot,” the police department said in a news release.

When first responders arrived at the scene, other officers rendered aid to their colleague, who was taken to a hospital in stable condition, according to the news release.

Four other people also suffered gunshot wounds. Police say the victims were two 45-year-old men, a 42-year-old man and a 33-year-old woman.

Police say another male victim showed up with an apparent gunshot wound at Community East Hospital, where he later died.

Officials say detectives are working to determine how the victims suffered their injuries.

Police recovered one firearm at the scene, according to the news release.

Officials said the two off-duty officers have been placed on administrative leave as police continue their investigation.

