5 things to know for March 19: Immigration, Gaza, Trump, Gas prices, Abortion

(CNN) — Russian President Vladimir Putin is basking in an election victory that will officially secure him a third full decade of rule. Devoid of any credible opposition, he received 87% of the country’s vote, Russian officials said after all the ballots were counted Monday.

1. Immigration

The Supreme Court on Monday indefinitely blocked Texas from enforcing a controversial law that would allow state officials to arrest and detain people they suspect of entering the US illegally. Senate Bill 4, signed into law by Texas Republican Gov. Greg Abbott in December, raised concerns among immigration advocates of increased racial profiling as well as detentions and attempted deportations by state authorities in Texas, where Latinos represent 40% of the population. Shortly after the order was announced Monday, Abbott issued a response saying that “Texas will continue utilizing every tool and strategy to respond to this Biden-made border crisis.”

2. Gaza

The Israeli military launched an operation on Monday against Gaza’s largest hospital facility, Al-Shifa, which it said was being used by Hamas to “conduct and promote terrorist activity.” Gaza’s Health Ministry reported multiple casualties at the complex, where it said about 30,000 people were sheltering. Hamas accused Israel of striking targets at the facility “without regard” for the patients or medical staff inside, though CNN cannot independently verify these allegations. Meanwhile, the Biden administration will meet with Israeli officials “soon” in Washington to discuss alternatives to a planned military ground offensive in Gaza’s southern city of Rafah, where more than 1 million Palestinians are stranded and suffering from catastrophic levels of hunger.

3. Trump

Former President Donald Trump is unable to make the $464 million bond in his civil fraud case. Trump’s attorneys said he has approached 30 underwriters but argued few insurance companies “will consider a bond of anything approaching that magnitude.” Last month, Trump was ordered to pay $355 million in disgorgement, or “ill-gotten gains,” by New York Judge Arthur Engoron in a civil fraud case brought by New York Attorney General Letitia James. Engoron wrote in his decision that Trump and his co-defendants — including his adult sons — were liable for fraud, conspiracy and issuing false financial statements and false business records, finding that they fraudulently inflated the value of Trump’s assets to obtain favorable loan and insurance rates. The amount Trump owed surpassed $450 million with interest included.

4. Gas prices

Prices at the pump are rising and industry experts anticipate they will keep going up in the coming weeks and months — especially if Russian oil facilities continue to get hit by drone attacks. This is an unwanted development for consumers heading into spring. It’s also a problem for White House and Federal Reserve officials hoping to declare victory over inflation. The national average price for regular gas climbed to $3.48 a gallon today, according to AAA, up by 40 cents since mid-January. Although the US is pumping more oil than any country in history, this marks the first time since late last year that US gas prices are now higher on a year-over-year basis.

5. Abortion

Abortions are on the rise in the US, despite more than a dozen statewide bans that have taken effect since the Supreme Court’s Dobbs decision that revoked the federal right to abortion in June 2022. There were more than 1 million abortions in the US in 2023 — the highest rate in more than a decade and a 10% jump from 2020, according to a new report from the Guttmacher Institute, a research and policy organization focused on sexual and reproductive health that supports abortion rights. The data also suggests that medication abortion is a more common option than ever. There are currently 14 states with total bans against the procedure while nearly every other state has seen an increase in the number of abortions provided from 2020 to 2023.

Princess of Wales spotted amid royal family rumors

*Sips tea* The public absence of Catherine, Princess of Wales, is brewing controversy and confusion. Watch this video to see how the royals are navigating the rumor mill.

Apple is getting serious about AI

Apple researchers say they’ve developed a complex AI system that can interpret and generate different types of data — such as text and images at the same time — called MM1.

Richard Simmons apologizes for ‘confusion’ after social media posts spark concern

Richard Simmons is “very healthy and happy,” his spokesman said after the fitness celebrity shared some alarming social media posts.

4,000-year-old vial contains ancient red lipstick

This small stone vial contained a red cosmetic that was likely used as a lip coloring thousands of years ago, according to archaeologists.

These are the cities with the world’s worst air pollution

All but one of the 100 cities with the world’s worst air pollution last year were in Asia, according to a new report. View the top air pollution rankings for 2023.

6%

That’s the standard commission split in home purchase transactions between buyers’ and sellers’ agents in the US. However, that will no longer be the norm after the National Association of Realtors agreed to eliminate rules on commissions as part of a $418 million settlement with a group of homebuyers. As soon as July, buyers may have to pay their broker directly, but the overall cost to buy a home should fall by thousands of dollars on average.

“There is space for all points of view. Let’s stop the shaming and blaming. There’s no place for it.”

— Oprah Winfrey, recounting her weight loss journey in an emotional primetime special on Monday. Winfrey said she used weight loss medication as one “tool” to manage her weight and hopes to help reduce the stigma around medicines that may help those who may be struggling with obesity.

Inside the historic renovation of Notre Dame Cathedral

CNN took a tour of Notre Dame Cathedral in Paris, which is set to reopen to the public in December after the devastating fire in 2019. Watch this video to see stunning footage of the restoration process.

