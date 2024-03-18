5 things to know for March 18: 2024 race, Freeze watch, Russia election, Social media, Volcano eruption

By Alexandra Banner, CNN

(CNN) — A California superbloom is springing to life and will soon blanket some of the state’s dry landscape in vivid displays of abundant wildflowers. The colorful blooms, however, are notoriously sensitive to weather conditions — so there could be a short window to bask in their beauty.

1. 2024 race

President Joe Biden and former President Donald Trump are making their appeals to voters ahead of another round of primaries on Tuesday. During a rally in Ohio on Saturday, Trump warned that if he were to lose the 2024 election, it would be a “bloodbath” for the US auto industry and the country. The remark came as Trump promised a “100% tariff” on cars made outside the US, arguing that domestic auto manufacturing would be protected only if he is elected. Meanwhile, Biden’s campaign said it brought in $53 million in February, a sign of accelerating donor interest. Fundraising has been a bright spot for Biden’s reelection effort, even as he battles low approval ratings and some polls showing him trailing Trump in key battleground states.

2. Freeze watch

Tuesday marks the official start of spring in the Northern Hemisphere after the warmest winter on record. However, more than half the US population this week will experience temperatures at or below freezing. The chilly weather will be a shock for many in the eastern half of the country that experienced warmer-than-average temperatures this past week. The cold system is expected to ultimately creep into the Midwest, progressing south and east with time, while New York is set to drop to 45 degrees Tuesday, forecasts show. Temperatures in the Southeast Tuesday morning will be 10 to 15 degrees below normal for this time of the year. Several major cities, including Atlanta, Charlotte, and Birmingham, Alabama, are all expected to see temperatures drop into the low 30s by Tuesday morning.

3. Russia election

Russian President Vladimir Putin is set to tighten his grip on the country he has ruled since the turn of the century as early results from a stage-managed election indicate a predictably large victory for the Kremlin leader. With over 99% of ballots counted, Putin amassed more than 87% of the vote, according to preliminary results reported earlier today by Russia’s Central Election Commission. In his Sunday evening address, Putin also made an unprecedented break with his tradition of not uttering Alexey Navalny’s name, discussing his death and confirming discussions over a potential prisoner swap involving the late opposition figure. Navalny’s allies had previously claimed he was “days away” from being exchanged before his death.

4. Social media

The Supreme Court is set to debate whether the White House crosses the First Amendment line in trying to thwart social media disinformation. Biden administration officials have for years persuaded social media platforms such as Facebook and X to take down posts that include misinformation about vaccines, the Covid-19 pandemic and the 2020 election, among other things. But the Supreme Court must now decide whether those efforts go too far — when the government, in other words, veers into censorship on social media that violates the First Amendment. The case could prove pivotal to the 2024 election. Its outcome could determine whether the Department of Homeland Security can legally flag posts to social media companies that may be the work of foreign disinformation agents seeking to disrupt the race.

5. Volcano eruption

Iceland’s world-famous Blue Lagoon and the nearby town of Grindavik were evacuated Saturday following a volcanic eruption in the country’s Reykjanes Peninsula. Anti-lava barriers outside Grindavik are holding and there has been no damage to critical infrastructure since the eruption, a spokeswoman for Iceland’s civil protection agency told CNN Sunday. Iceland is one of the most active volcanic areas on the planet. Rather than having a central volcano, the Reykjanes Peninsula is dominated by a rift valley with lava fields and cones.

BREAKFAST BROWSE

Chicago dyed its river green in honor of St. Patrick’s Day

The celebration that took place Sunday is so renowned it even draws visitors from Ireland! Watch the video here.

Why your doctor’s office is spamming you with appointment reminders

Are you receiving an influx of phone reminders and texts from your doctor’s office? Read why medical practices are ramping up communication efforts.

Beyond the Las Vegas Strip, art is winning big

Most visitors love Las Vegas for the glamorous hotels along the Strip, but the most exciting neighborhood in the city right now is all about art.

Marriage rates are up, and divorce rates are down

Some experts believe the Covid-19 pandemic could have helped couples lay a better groundwork for a stable future.

Authorities seize 750-pound pet alligator in upstate New York

See you later, alligator!

TODAY’S NUMBER

$875 million

That’s how much the Mega Millions lottery jackpot has climbed to following 28 consecutive drawings with no ticket matching all six numbers, according to Mega Millions.

TODAY’S QUOTE

“I think what he said is totally inappropriate.”

— Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, responding to comments from Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer calling for new elections in Israel. Schumer, who is normally a staunch supporter of Israel, called Netanyahu a “major obstacle to peace.”

TODAY’S WEATHER

AND FINALLY …

How to be happier

Best-selling author of “10% Happier,” Dan Harris, shares tips on how to lead a happier life. Watch the video here.

