2 people killed, 5 others wounded in Washington, DC, shooting, police say

By Andy Rose and Alexandra Ross, CNN

(CNN) — Two people were killed and five others were wounded in a shooting in Washington, DC, early Sunday morning, police said.

The shooting was reported around 3 a.m. near the intersection of 7th and P Street Northwest, near the Kennedy Recreation Center, according to the Metropolitan Police Department.

The victims, all of whom were described as being adults, have been taken to local hospitals, Metropolitan Police Executive Assistant Chief Jeffrey Carroll said in a media briefing. No information was available on their conditions.

It’s unclear who opened fire or what led up to the shooting, which took place about a dozen blocks northeast of the White House. Police did not announce any arrests or name any suspects in the case.

“We’re asking anyone who may have any information related to this incident or may have witnessed it to contact the Metropolitan Police Department,” Carroll said.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

