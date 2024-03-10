Two dead, 4 injured in Arkansas mass shooting

By Sarah Dewberry, CNN

(CNN) — Two people were killed and four others were wounded in a shooting in Jonesboro, Arkansas, according to law enforcement officials. The alleged shooter is dead, police say.

Just before 5 a.m. Sunday, officers responded to a neighborhood where they found multiple victims with gunshot wounds, the Jonesboro Police Department said in a Facebook post.

The shooting took place during a private party at an abandoned building in the city northeast of Little Rock, police spokesperson Sally Smith told CNN.

The suspect knew the male and female victims who were killed, as well as another female victim who was wounded, police said in an updated Facebook post. The two female victims were sisters, Smith said, describing the incident as a domestic shooting.

Three other people were wounded, police said.

The ages of the victims are not yet known. The male shooter was connected to one of the female victims, Smith said. Police did not specify how he died.

Police are continuing to investigate, though they have said there is no active threat to the community.

The incident is one of 73 mass shootings in the US this year, according to the Gun Violence Archive, which, like CNN, defines a mass shooting as one in which at least four people are shot, excluding the shooter.

The-CNN-Wire

™ & © 2024 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Discovery Company. All rights reserved.