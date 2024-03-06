5 things to know for March 6: Primaries, Gaza, Ukraine, Tech companies, Harvard

By AJ Willingham, CNN

(CNN) — Gold prices have hit another record high. Why are investors taking such a shine? It could be they’re betting the Federal Reserve will cut interest rates soon, or they’re using the precious metal as a hedge against inflation.

Here's what else you need to know

1. Primaries

We’re one step closer to a November rematch between President Joe Biden and former President Donald Trump as results from Super Tuesday’s primaries roll in. Both notched huge wins across more than a dozen voting states, but there were still signs of potential weaknesses, like progressives casting ballots for “uncommitted” rather than Biden and college-educated suburbanites choosing former South Carolina Gov. Nikki Haley over Trump. Haley, who secured only a fraction of available GOP delegates, is expected to announce today that she is exiting the Republican presidential race. Trump hasn’t indicated he’ll offer any olive branches to his challenger and attacked Haley in an interview yesterday. North Carolina, which barely tipped for Trump in 2020, also chose its two candidates for a high-stakes governor’s race.

Read more takeaways from Super Tuesday here.

2. Gaza

Hamas said today it “will continue negotiations” to reach a ceasefire in Gaza, claiming the group has “shown flexibility” in talks. Negotiators are racing to reach a deal that would pair a pause in fighting with the release of Israeli hostages held in the enclave before the Muslim holy month of Ramadan, which begins Sunday. As recently as Tuesday, Hamas insisted there will not be “any prisoner exchange” unless there is a permanent ceasefire in Gaza, an Israeli troop withdrawal and the entry of aid into the strip. As talks continue, the World Health Organization and Palestinian officials warn hundreds of thousands of people in Gaza are at risk of famine. UN experts have accused Israel of “intentionally starving” Palestinians in the region.

3. Ukraine

Russia is gaining momentum in eastern Ukraine, and soldiers and civilians fear what may come next. The recent string of seized villages aren’t big strategic gains in and of themselves, but they suggest a wider issue across Ukraine’s front lines, where soldiers have been critical of their leaders’ preparedness to defend territory. An equipment crisis continues to plague Ukraine’s forces as well. Some fighters in the region have criticized the US Congress for holding up critical aid to the country.

4. Tech companies

Big tech companies are facing some setbacks and it’s rattling Wall Street. Apple shares declined 2.8% Tuesday after a new report showed iPhone sales in China fell 24% year-over-year during the opening weeks of 2024. The tech giant is facing steep competition in the region from companies like OPPO, Vivo and Xiaomi. Shares of Meta also declined 1.6%, Microsoft lost 3% and Micron Technologies fell 1.3%. The dip comes after a record-setting run last week when the Nasdaq Composite reached a new all-time high for the first time since 2021, and the S&P 500 also surged to a new record high.

5. Harvard

Harvard University has “absolutely failed” to comply with an unprecedented subpoena for documents on campus antisemitism, according to Rep. Virginia Foxx, the Republican chairwoman of the House Education and Workforce Committee. The committee is investigating campus antisemitism amid protests and political displays tied to ongoing violence in Gaza and issued multiple subpoenas to the university in February. That marked the first time the education committee ever issued a subpoena since the panel was founded in 1867. A Harvard spokesperson said the institution continues to respond “in good faith.” The university has told lawmakers it will support the right to protest but not tolerate preventing students from exercising their right to learn, study, work and live.

BREAKFAST BROWSE

Scientists nixed a proposal for a new geological epoch called the Anthropocene to reflect how human activity has altered the planet

You’re so vain, you probably think this epoch is about you.

Facebook, Instagram faced widespread outages

Don’t worry, it wasn’t your cell phone reception or wifi.

Move over, McDonald’s. Greggs is king of the British breakfast and its meal deal costs less than $4

You had me at “bacon and sausage buns” and “greggings” – yes, Gregg’s leggings.

The new 2024 Dodge Charger can have an electric or gas engine

It can also have an electric engine that just sounds really loud, so everyone can know you’re still a muscle car kind of person.

New Florence airport terminal will have a vineyard on its roof

As it should.

TODAY’S NUMBER

$14 million

That’s how much the Department of Education fined Liberty University, a Christian college located in Virginia, over violations of a campus safety law. The department said it was the largest fine ever imposed for violating the Clery Act, which requires colleges to maintain and disclose campus crime statistics and security information. The violations included failing to maintain an accurate, daily crime log; failing to issue timely warnings to the campus community about reportable crimes, and failing to comply with numerous sexual violence prevention and response requirements.

TODAY’S QUOTE

“It’s extremely troubling that someone like Navalny would die under suspicious circumstances, but it’s also extremely worrying for me that this is the sort of thing that goes on.”

— Paul Whelan, the American who has been detained in Russia for more than five years, speaking about his concerns over opposition figure Alexey Navalny’s death in a Russian prison last month.

TODAY’S WEATHER

AND FINALLY …

Thank you for being a friend

This Texas toddler’s “Golden Girls” ‘do is delighting the internet. (Click here to view)

