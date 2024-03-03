Police bust illegal cannabis grow site in Maine, seizing over 4,700 marijuana plants and arresting 3 people

By Lauren Mascarenhas, CNN

(CNN) — Authorities in Maine seized more than 4,760 marijuana plants and arrested three New York residents in Somerset County – their third search in two weeks involving suspected illegal marijuana cultivation sites.

Officers also seized over $7,000 in suspected illicit drug proceeds, along with a Toyota Tacoma truck and other “illicit drug related articles” in their search of the Skowhegan residence Friday morning, according to a news release from the Somerset County Sheriff’s Office.

Three Brooklyn residents between the ages of 56 and 61 were arrested at the residence and charged with trafficking in scheduled drugs and the cultivation of marijuana, the sheriff’s office said.

They were initially booked into the Somerset County Jail, and all three have posted bail, Sheriff Dale Lancaster told CNN in an email.

Two previous searches in the “ongoing investigation into illegal marijuana plant growing operations” in Somerset County led to the seizure of over 1,900 live plants and over 60 pounds of marijuana, according to a Facebook post by the sheriff’s office. No arrests were made in those searches.

The sheriff’s office previously said that it recently executed at least six search warrants and arrested four people on suspected operation of illegal marijuana cultivation sites.

Adults 21 and older can legally buy cannabis at licensed stores in Maine and are allowed to possess up to 2.5 ounces of cannabis products, according to the state’s Office of Cannabis Policy.

The sheriff’s office said it carried out Friday’s search warrant on the suspected illegal marijuana grow site with officials from the Waterville Police Department, Homeland Security Investigations and the Drug Enforcement Administration.

The suspects are scheduled for an initial court appearance on June 5, the release said.

