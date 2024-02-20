Man arrested in Arizona in connection to brutal killing in New York City, may be connected to other crimes across the country

By Mark Morales and Brammhi Balarajan, CNN

(CNN) — A man suspected in the brutal killing of a woman inside a New York City hotel on February 8 was arrested in Arizona and may be involved in other incidents around the country, police officials said at a news conference Tuesday.

Raad Almansoori, 26, was arrested after allegedly stabbing two women in Arizona, New York City Police Department Chief of Detectives Joseph Kenny said. The NYPD is appealing to law enforcement and communities around the country, saying there’s potential for other victims anywhere the suspect has visited.

Almansoori is wanted in connection to the death of Denisse Oleas-Arancibia, 38, who was found dead in her SoHo hotel room with a bloody iron next to her body, according to police. The death was ruled a homicide.

“The medical examiner’s office later determined this death was caused by blunt force trauma to the head,” Kenny said. “Bits of plastic were found embedded inside of her skull.”

Kenny said the incident likely was the result of a dispute over how long Almansoori was allowed to stay in the hotel room with the victim. Detectives say they were able to identify the suspect through video canvasses, witness interviews and tracking credit card usage.

“The subject has no prior arrest history in New York, however, he has an extensive out-of-state arrest history,” Kenny said.

Nine days after Oleas-Arancibia was discovered in New York, Almansoori is suspected of committing a knifepoint carjacking in Phoenix, Arizona, on February 17, and stabbing a female victim.

The next day, police in Sunrise, Arizona, were called to a McDonald’s where a woman was found with multiple stab wounds, and Almansoori was arrested in Scottsdale driving a stolen car.

“While in custody of Arizona law enforcement, (the suspect) informs them that he is wanted for homicide in New York City and tells the cops that they should Google ‘SoHo 54 hotel,’” Kenny said.

The NYPD is working with the Manhattan District Attorney’s Office for extradition so Almansoori can be charged with the February 8 homicide, which could take days, weeks or even months, police said.

Police are also exploring the possibility of additional victims, as Almansoori told officers in Arizona that he had three additional female victims in Florida, police said.

