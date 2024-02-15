Several Los Angeles firefighters hurt in explosion

By Cheri Mossburg, CNN

(CNN) — Several Los Angeles City firefighters have been injured in an explosion and at least two are in critical condition, the department said Thursday.

The firefighters were responding to a semi-truck with pressurized cylinders on fire when the explosion occurred.

The department estimates seven firefighters were injured, three have already been taken to the hospital.

The explosion happened in an industrial part of Wilmington, near the Port of Los Angeles, just west of Long Beach.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

The-CNN-Wire

