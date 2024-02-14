3 DC police officers wounded in shooting while making an animal cruelty arrest



WJLA, CNN

By Eric Levenson and Holmes Lybrand, CNN

(CNN) — Three officers with the Metropolitan Police Department in Washington, DC, were wounded in a shooting Wednesday morning while attempting to serve an arrest warrant for animal cruelty, Police Chief Pamela A. Smith said.

The incident began when officers with the criminal apprehension unit and the Humane Rescue Alliance responded to a home in the 5000 block of Hanna Place SE, in the southeast part of the city, to serve an arrest warrant for animal cruelty at about 7:30 a.m. ET, the chief said. An individual inside the home refused to come outside, and when officers tried to enter the home, the person fired at them, Smith said.

The three officers were shot and taken to the hospital with non life-threatening injuries, she said. A fourth officer also suffered a minor injury, she added.

The suspect has been barricaded inside the home for over six hours and has periodically fired on officers into midday Wednesday, officials said. Police have been in negotiations with the suspect, who has repeatedly become agitated during their phone conversations, Smith said. Police have not seen the suspect since this morning, Smith said.

“There’s a dialogue there and we’re continuing to work,” said Tom Lynch, a police spokesperson.

Police have blocked off several neighboring streets and warned the public to stay “far away from the scene.”

There are nearly a dozen pit bulls inside the home, according to a source.

The Humane Rescue Alliance, an animal services provider, issued a statement confirming their presence at the scene.

“As this dynamic situation unfolds, our thoughts are with our partners at MPD who are being treated in the hospital and we are wishing them all the best in their recovery. We could not fulfill our mission without them,” the group said.

The shooting comes as Washington, DC, has seen a sharp rise in violent crime over the past year, even as many other US cities experienced a decline. From 2022 to 2023, DC saw a 35% increase in homicides, a 67% increase in robberies and an 82% increase in motor vehicle thefts, according to police data.

“I won’t say DC crime is out of control,” Smith said in her news conference Wednesday. “I think we have a group of individuals who do not respect law enforcement and authority. Our officers, again, were where they were supposed to be, doing exactly what they need to do, and we will continue to do that.”

This is a developing story and will be updated.

CNN’s Andrea Cambron, Gabe Cohen and Jalen Beckford contributed to this story.