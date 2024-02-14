2 men arrested after 4 people are killed in a string of ‘random’ shootings in Los Angeles County

By Cindy Von Quednow and Cheri Mossburg, CNN

(CNN) — Two men have been arrested in connection with a string of shootings over a few hours this week that left four people dead in southeast Los Angeles County, law enforcement officials said.

The killings – which happened overnight Sunday into Monday – appear to be a “random murder spree,” Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department Capt. Andrew Meyer said at a news conference Tuesday.

Investigators were able to connect them because the same Honda Pilot vehicle was seen near each crime scene, authorities said. All were reported between 10:30 p.m. Sunday and 1:55 a.m. Monday in cities across Los Angeles County, Meyer added.

Authorities believe the suspects, 42-year-old Gary Garcia and 20-year-old Timberland Wayne McKneely, are gang members, Meyer said, but did not elaborate on their alleged affiliations. It does not appear they knew the victims, Meyer added.

Garcia has an “extensive criminal history” while McKneely has none, Meyer said. Jail records show they are being held on an unspecified felony charge. CNN is attempting to identify the suspects’ legal representation.

Investigators believe there may be one additional man involved in the shootings who has not been taken into custody.

Two of the victims, Kevin Parada, 24, and 14-year-old Javier Pedraza Jr., have been identified by the Los Angeles County medical examiner’s office.

Another teenager was wounded in the shooting that killed Pedraza, Meyer said.

That shooting took place near a kindergarten through eighth grade school in Cudahy, sheriff’s department Capt. Brandon Dean said during the news conference.

Los Angeles County Supervisor Janice Hahn, who represents the area where the shootings happened, described them a “rampage” that shook the community.

“It really put everybody on edge, everyone was frightened,” she said.

