At least 5 people were injured and the driver is dead after a vehicle crashed into an Austin emergency room, officials say



CNN

By Amy Simonson and Jillian Sykes, CNN

(CNN) — One person has died and at least five people were injured as a vehicle crashed into an Austin medical center emergency room Tuesday evening, according to the facility’s chief medical officer.

One person in the car was extricated from the crash, which occurred around 5:30 p.m., and was given CPR, but died at the scene, according to Thayer Smith of the Austin Fire Department. The hospital’s Chief Medical Officer, Peter DeYoung, said the driver was the person who died.

Four victims were transported to other hospitals, including an adult and a child who were in critical condition. Capt. Christa Stedman of the Austin-Travis County Emergency Medical Services said the child in critical condition had life-threatening injuries while the adult’s injuries were potentially life threatening.

One patient was admitted to St. David’s North Austin Medical Center, where the crash occurred in the ER lobby, DeYoung said.

Austin-Travis County EMS officials had said earlier Tuesday night in a Facebook post that at least 11 people were injured after the crash.

Eight patients who were at the hospital and not injured in the vehicle crash were also being transferred to other hospitals, DeYoung said.

“There is no threat to the general public,” Austin police said on social media after the crash. “Based off preliminary information and details gathered at this time, this incident does not appear to be an intentional act.”

Stephen Hughes was at the hospital Tuesday night waiting for his wife to come out of surgery when he heard a loud bang. Moments later, Hughes realized a vehicle had crashed into the emergency room.

“At first I thought it was an explosion,” Hughes told CNN. “Then I heard screaming and saw the smoke coming from the ER entrance.”

Video of the panicked scene shows people running through the emergency room lobby as the vehicle’s tires continue to spin, sending out a screeching sound.

Hughes said the area was cleared of bystanders and hospital staff quickly began tending to the injured.

Damage to the building was minor, DeYoung said, but the hospital was only taking walk-ins to the emergency room Tuesday night while ambulances were being directed to other facilities.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

CNN’s Steve Almasy contributed to this report.

The-CNN-Wire

™ & © 2024 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Discovery Company. All rights reserved.