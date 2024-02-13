At least 11 people were injured after a vehicle crashed into an Austin emergency room, officials say

By Amy Simonson, CNN

(CNN) — At least 11 people were injured as a vehicle crashed into an Austin medical center emergency room, said Austin-Travis County Emergency Medical Services.

“Initial triage and treatments underway,” said the statement from ATCEMS.

“There is no threat to the general public,” the Austin Police Department said in a Facebook post. “Based off preliminary information and details gathered at this time, this incident does not appear to be an intentional act.

“APD officers continue to assist our first responder partners, and the investigation is ongoing,” police added.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

