5 things to know for Feb. 12: Super Bowl, Gaza, church shooting, aid package, King Charles III

By Alexandra Banner, CNN

(CNN) — A strengthening storm will traverse through the Northeast this week and unload heavy snow across a large swath of the US. The National Weather Service has warned that travel could be very difficult to impossible in some cities as the South also faces excessive rainfall.

Here’s what else you need to know to Get Up to Speed and On with Your Day.

1. Super Bowl

The Kansas City Chiefs defeated the San Francisco 49ers in Super Bowl LVIII to become the first back-to-back NFL champions in 19 years. Led by quarterback Patrick Mahomes, the Chiefs’ overtime 25-22 victory cements the team’s legacy as the league’s next great dynasty with its third ring under head coach Andy Reid. Celebrations were filled with tears, kisses and confetti as Mahomes was named the game’s Most Valuable Player — the third time in his career. Taylor Swift embraced the Chiefs’ Travis Kelce on the field after the game, marking a fitting end to a season where the pop star and tight end’s relationship introduced new fans to America’s most-watched sport. Many fans were also pleased with the halftime show after R&B singer Usher performed 13 minutes of his top hits accompanied by dozens of dancers and acrobats.

2. Gaza

The Israeli military said its forces rescued two hostages during a special operation conducted overnight in the southern Gaza city of Rafah, 128 days after their capture on October 7. The rescue came under sustained Israeli airstrikes throughout the night that the Palestine Red Crescent Society said killed more than 100 people. Over the weekend, President Joe Biden and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu discussed a deal to secure the release of hostages in Gaza, as well as Israel’s ground assault on Rafah. However, Hamas has said a ground offensive in the embattled region — now home to more than half of Gaza’s population — would mean the end of hostage negotiations.

3. Church shooting

Police in Texas are investigating a Sunday shooting at pastor Joel Osteen’s Lakewood Church — roughly 6 miles from downtown Houston. Authorities said a woman armed with a long gun walked into the megachurch accompanied by a young child and began firing. Two people were injured, including the child who was hit during the shooting that unfolded shortly before 2 p.m. local time while the church was in between services. “I can only imagine if it would have happened during the 11 o’clock service,” Osteen said, adding the community is “devastated.” The shooter was killed after two off-duty law enforcement officers confronted her, police said. She also threatened that she had a bomb, but authorities searched her vehicle and backpack and found no explosives.

4. Aid package

The Senate is moving closer to passing a $95.3 billion foreign aid bill with crucial assistance for Ukraine and Israel following a key vote on Sunday to advance the package. The vote was 67 to 27 — including the support of 18 Republicans despite former President Donald Trump urging GOP lawmakers to block the bill. One more Republican senator voted “yes” on Sunday’s procedural vote than Thursday’s vote on the bill — a sign that GOP support for the measure has remained consistent and even expanded in recent days. If the bill is passed by the Senate, it would next go to the House, where it’s unclear when or whether Speaker Mike Johnson would hold a vote on it.

5. King Charles III

Britain’s King Charles III has shared his first public comments since his cancer diagnosis. “As all those who have been affected by cancer will know, such kind thoughts are the greatest comfort and encouragement,” he said in a statement expressing gratitude to the public for their support. Buckingham Palace last week announced that Charles, 75, had been diagnosed with an undisclosed form of cancer and will step back from public-facing duties while he undergoes treatment. On Sunday, the British monarch was seen in his first public appearance since the bombshell announcement, attending church alongside his wife Queen Camilla in eastern England.

BREAKFAST BROWSE

Adorable zoomies: Meet the dogs that played in the Puppy Bowl

While millions of people tuned in to the Super Bowl on Sunday, these cute dogs from dozens of shelters were competing in the annual Puppy Bowl!

Ariana Grande and Cynthia Erivo shine in ‘Wicked’ trailer

The trailer for the highly anticipated “Wicked” two-part movie event made its debut on Sunday. Watch the clip here.

Where to see April’s total solar eclipse

Skywatchers are in for a treat this spring. The total solar eclipse passing over much of North America is less than two months away.

‘The Golden Bachelorette’ spinoff is coming

After a 72-year-old grandfather got a second shot at love on “The Golden Bachelor,” a female-fronted spinoff is now in the works.

This is the new route on the world’s most famous train

The iconic Venice Simplon-Orient-Express will be heading to Italy’s Ligurian coast for the first time in its long and prestigious history — but it’ll cost you $8,500 one way.

IN MEMORIAM

Current marathon world record holder Kelvin Kiptum died in a road accident on Sunday night, Kenyan police confirmed. He was 24. His coach, Gervais Hakizimana, was a passenger in the vehicle and died at the scene of the crash while a third occupant survived with serious injuries. Figures across the world of athletics offered tributes and lamented the loss of such an athlete in his prime.

TODAY’S NUMBER

18

That’s how many years it took researchers to compile Charles Darwin’s library of books, pamphlets and journals cited and read by the influential naturalist. In honor of the 215th anniversary of Darwin’s birthday today, the research team behind the Darwin Online project released a catalog of the contents for free online, inviting the public to peruse what Darwin read. The author of numerous works, he is perhaps best known for his 1859 book, “On the Origin of Species,” which introduced the fundamental scientific concept of evolution to the world.

TODAY’S QUOTE

“Someone who continually disrespects the sacrifices of military families has no business being commander in chief.”

— Republican presidential candidate Nikki Haley, responding to former President Donald Trump on Saturday after he mocked her husband’s absence on the campaign trail. Haley’s husband Michael is deployed in Africa with the South Carolina Army National Guard, his second active-duty deployment overseas. Additionally, Trump alarmingly stated at his Saturday rally that he would encourage Russia to do “whatever the hell they want” to NATO allies that didn’t meet the alliance’s military spending guidelines.

TODAY’S WEATHER

Check your local forecast here>>>

AND FINALLY …

Inside the competitive world of lion dancing

It’s officially the Lunar New Year, and many who celebrate enjoy witnessing lion dances to ensure good luck in the year ahead. The ancient art has also become a fiercely competitive sport in parts of Asia. Watch this video to see how people train to become fearless lions.

The-CNN-Wire

™ & © 2024 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Discovery Company. All rights reserved.