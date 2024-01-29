Federal report finds steady rise in hate crimes at schools

By Holmes Lybrand and Hannah Rabinowitz, CNN

(CNN) — In a first-of-its-kind report released Monday, the Department of Justice found that hate crimes at schools have steadily risen since 2020 and that schools were the third most common location for reported hate crimes to occur in the US.

The number of hate crimes at schools more than doubled from 500 in 2020 to more than 1,300 in 2022, according to the report. While the most common place for a victim to experience a hate crime was on the street or in a home during that time, 10% of hate crimes occurred at school locations in 2022, the final year for which data was analyzed.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

