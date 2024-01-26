Alabama carries out nation’s first known execution with nitrogen gas. Here’s what we know

By Elizabeth Wolfe, CNN

(CNN) — Alabama inmate Kenneth Smith was put to death Thursday night by nitrogen hypoxia, marking the nation’s first known execution to be carried out using that method.

Smith, 58, was sentenced to death for his role in a 1988 murder for hire and had previously survived a failed attempt to execute him by lethal injection in 2022. His attorneys fought the execution until the end, ultimately losing a final appeal to the US Supreme Court on Thursday evening.

Smith’s legal team – alongside experts and advocates from the US to the United Nations – had voiced concern that nitrogen hypoxia could lead to excessive pain or even torture.

Alabama is one of only three states – Oklahoma and Mississippi being the others – to have approved the method, which is designed to replace oxygen in the body with a high concentration of nitrogen, causing death. So far, Alabama is the only state to have carried it out or even outlined a protocol on how to do it.

Here’s what we know about Smith’s execution:

What happened during the execution

As the procedure started Thursday evening at the William C. Holman Correctional Facility in Atmore, Smith was fitted with a mask, a device that would be used to administer the nitrogen.

The execution process began at 7:53 p.m. CT Thursday, and Smith was pronounced dead at 8:25 p.m., according to Alabama Department of Corrections officials.

Nitrogen flowed for about 15 minutes during the procedure, state corrections commissioner John Hamm said in a news conference.

Smith, who was on a gurney, appeared conscious for “several minutes into the execution,” and “shook and writhed” for about two minutes after that, media witnesses said in a joint report.

That was followed by several minutes of deep breathing before his breath began slowing “until it was no longer perceptible for media witnesses,” the media witnesses said.

When asked at the news conference about Smith shaking at the begining of the execution, Hamm said Smith appeared to be holding his breath “for as long as he could” and may have also “struggled against his restraints.”

“There was some involuntary movement and some agonal breathing, so that was all expected and is in the side effects that we’ve seen and researched on nitrogen hypoxia,” Hamm said. “So nothing was out of the ordinary of what we were expecting.” Agonal breathing is an irregular, gasping breath pattern that can happen when someone is near death.

Smith’s spiritual adviser, the Rev. Jeff Hood, who’d previously expressed concern that the method could be inhumane, witnessed the execution and described it in more graphic terms, saying it was “the most horrible thing I’ve ever seen.”

Smith, wearing a tight-fitting mask that covered his entire face, convulsed when the gas was turned on, “popped up on the gurney” repeatedly, and gasped, heaved and spit, Hood said.

“It was absolutely horrific,” he said.

Smith made a lengthy statement in front of the witnesses before the execution started, according to the pool reporters.

“Tonight Alabama caused humanity to take a step backward,” Smith said in part, according to the reporters. “I’m leaving with love, peace and light. Thank you for supporting me. Love all of you.”

Smith also “made a ‘I love you’ sign in sign language with one of his hands that was facing the room where his family was witnessing,” the journalists’ joint report said.

A new method of capital punishment

Ahead of Smith’s execution, a tense debate unfolded about whether America’s wholly new execution method is humane and whether the procedure would cause undue pain.

In theory, the method involves replacing the air breathed by an inmate with 100% nitrogen, depriving the body of oxygen.

Proponents argue the process should be painless, citing nitrogen’s role in deadly industrial accidents or suicides, and the state indicated in court records that it believes nitrogen hypoxia is “perhaps the most humane method of execution ever devised.”

Others have been skeptical, fearing the method could go awry and voicing concerns that the state’s plan up until Thursday had been shrouded in secrecy. The protocol published by the state contained several redactions experts said shielded key details from public scrutiny.

Earlier this month, a group of United Nations experts expressed concern a nitrogen gas execution would “result in a painful and humiliating death,” noting there is no scientific evidence to the contrary. The group warned the act may “violate the prohibition on torture and other cruel, inhuman or degrading punishment.”

