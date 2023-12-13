5 Things to know for Dec. 13: Ukraine, Israel, Climate deal, Presidential race, Toy safety



CNN

By Alexandra Banner, CNN

(CNN) — AI language tools like ChatGPT can be eerily convincing, but don’t be fooled by their authoritative tones. Chatbots are known to confidently make stuff up, or “hallucinate” — chosen as Dictionary.com’s word of the year. Here’s what else you need to know to Get Up to Speed and On with Your Day.

1. Ukraine aid

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky made a critical visit to Washington on Tuesday to advocate for more aid for his country as discussions remain stalled in Congress. President Joe Biden announced an additional $200 million in drawdown funds for Kyiv, but lawmakers appear no closer to a deal tying immigration and border policy changes to a package that will provide additional support. House Speaker Mike Johnson said his conditions for Ukraine aid remain unchanged after meeting with Zelensky. Biden responded, saying Congress’ failure to pass an aid package would give Russian President Vladimir Putin “the greatest Christmas gift.” Russia is maintaining its bombardment in the region but has lost a staggering 87% of troops it had prior to start of the war, according to a US intelligence assessment.

2. Israel

The UN General Assembly voted overwhelmingly Tuesday to demand an immediate ceasefire in Gaza. While politically significant and seen as wielding moral weight, the vote is nonbinding. It does, however, serve as a rebuke to the US which has repeatedly blocked ceasefire calls in the UN’s Security Council. The resolution contains stronger language than an October vote in the assembly that called for a “sustained humanitarian truce.” Despite the measure, Israel has said it will not stop its military campaign until it eradicates Hamas. Over 100 hostages are thought to remain in captivity in Gaza after the Palestinian group’s October 7 attack on Israel. One of Israel’s latest tactics to degrade Hamas’ network of tunnels in Gaza is to flood them with seawater, a US official told CNN.

3. Climate deal

Dozens of countries around the world agreed to a centerpiece climate deal with an unprecedented call to transition away from fossil fuels, but several loose ends remain. The agreement forged at the COP28 summit in Dubai falls short of requiring the world to “phase-out” oil, coal and gas — a measure more than 100 countries and many climate groups have backed. Such advocates worry this vague language could provide a loophole for countries to avoid instituting major change. Still, COP28 President Sultan Al Jaber called the deal “historic,” saying it represented “a paradigm shift that has the potential to redefine our economies.” Some countries claim the deal signals the end of the fossil fuel era, but more ambitious nations say it is far from sufficient to reflect the growing urgency of the climate crisis.

4. Presidential race

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis and former South Carolina Gov. Nikki Haley are racing to be the main alternative to GOP frontrunner Donald Trump as the first big electoral events of the 2024 presidential elections inch closer. In a CNN town hall in Iowa Tuesday night, DeSantis showed new urgency in taking on the former president, attacking his policies at every turn and slamming his handling of the Covid-19 pandemic. Also on Tuesday, New Hampshire Gov. Chris Sununu endorsed Nikki Haley, the latest step in his long-running effort to slow Trump’s march to the 2024 GOP nomination. The next CNN town hall with GOP presidential candidate Vivek Ramaswamy starts today at 9 p.m. ET.

Let CNN be your guide to the 2024 election. CNN’s election center has the key dates, latest polling and detailed analysis.

5. Toy safety

Amazon, Walmart and Target have stopped selling water beads marketed toward children due to numerous safety concerns. Water beads are tiny balls made out of extremely absorbent polymer material that can expand up to 100 times their size when exposed to liquid. Because they can grow inside the body once ingested, the beads can cause intestinal blockages and life-threatening injuries, the Consumer Product Safety Commission says. More than 145,000 emergency department-treated injuries last year were associated with toys for children 12 years and younger, according to a CPSC report. Scooters, balls, balloons and toys with small parts were involved in the majority of incidents.

BREAKFAST BROWSE

The most-watched movies and shows on Netflix

Looking for something to binge? Start with the most popular movies and shows on Netflix over the last six months.

Zara pulls controversial ad campaign

After provoking backlash online, clothing company Zara removed this controversial advertising campaign from its website.

How Tommy DeVito became both a hometown hero and an internet star

For many New York Giants fans, the current NFL season seemed lost until rookie quarterback Tommy DeVito, affectionately known as “Tommy Cutlets,” entered the picture.

Why Marina Abramović puts her body on the line for art

The 77-year-old “godmother of performance art” reflects on a five-decade career that has pushed the limits of social taboo, physical endurance and fear.

Scientists discover ‘staggering’ features in massive star explosion

The James Webb Space Telescope captured the closest, most detailed glimpse inside a supernova. See the photo here.

IN MEMORIAM

Andre Braugher, the Emmy-winning actor known for his roles in “Brooklyn Nine-Nine” and “Homicide: Life on the Street” died Monday after a brief illness. He was 61. Braugher amassed dozens of credits in movies and TV after a critically acclaimed debut in the 1989 film “Glory.

TODAY’S NUMBER

726

That’s how many Harvard faculty members signed a petition backing university president Claudine Gay after a slew of donors and politicians called for her ouster. Gay, the first Black president in Harvard’s nearly 400-year history, has been in the hot seat since her widely criticized House testimony on antisemitism a week ago. Despite mounting pushback, she gained the unanimous support of the university’s board on Tuesday — an indication she could remain in her position.

TODAY’S QUOTE

The Coast Guard deeply regrets the trauma that victims of sexual assault and sexual harassment experience.

— The US Coast Guard, apologizing to victims of sexual assault and harassment in a Tuesday statement. The apology came after four women testified to Congress that Coast Guard Academy officials concealed reports of sexual misconduct while alleged perpetrators continued to thrive within the service.

AND FINALLY …

Watch this video to see a baby’s naptime go hilariously wrong!

The-CNN-Wire

™ & © 2023 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Discovery Company. All rights reserved.