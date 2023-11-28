5 things to know for Nov. 28: Israel, Rosalynn Carter, Climate, Tunnel collapse, Google

By Alexandra Banner, CNN

(CNN) — Today is Giving Tuesday, a day of generosity dedicated to volunteering, donating, and doing good for others. If you’d like to participate, you can start by contemplating the causes close to your heart. Then, consider charitable giving to reputable non-profits in those fields, or you can make a difference non-monetarily by volunteering your time and amazing talents.

1. Israel

The Israel-Hamas truce in Gaza has been extended by two additional days, officials said Monday. Under the agreement, Hamas will release 10 hostages each day in exchange for Israel releasing Palestinian detainees, a senior Israeli adviser said. The initial four-day truce, which was slated to end today, marked the first major diplomatic breakthrough in the conflict, bringing a temporary respite to the besieged enclave and allowing humanitarian aid into the region. Hamas has so far released 69 hostages and Israel has freed 150 Palestinians from prison. Still, Israel believes there are 173 people who were taken captive on October 7 who remain trapped in Gaza, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s office told CNN today.

2. Rosalynn Carter

US presidents and other leaders will travel to Atlanta today to bid a final farewell to former first lady Rosalynn Carter at a private tribute service. President Jimmy Carter, who is 99 and receiving hospice care at home, is expected to attend the memorial service for his late wife, his grandson said. Others expected to attend include President Joe Biden and first lady Jill Biden, former President Bill Clinton and former first ladies Hillary Clinton, Laura Bush, Michelle Obama and Melania Trump. Rosalynn Carter, who spent most of her life working on humanitarian projects alongside her husband and was a fierce advocate of mental health reform and destigmatizing mental illness, died on November 19 at the age of 96.

3. Climate

President Joe Biden is not expected to attend the opening of the global COP28 climate summit in Dubai this week, according to a White House schedule of the president’s events. Biden’s absence has the potential to frustrate climate advocates both at home and abroad, though some activists have called into question the effectiveness of the international climate summit process. Chinese President Xi Jinping is also not expected to travel to the gathering, which will be attended by nearly 200 other countries. The US and China, however, recently announced a major climate agreement to jointly reduce their planet-warming pollution.

Today marks CNN’s third annual Call to Earth Day, an education initiative dedicated to conservation, environmentalism and sustainability. Learn more about the celebration of our planet and the people who are protecting it.

4. Tunnel collapse

Efforts are underway to rescue 41 workers trapped after a tunnel collapse in India. The men have been trapped since November 12 when part of the tunnel they were helping to construct in the country’s Uttarakhand state gave way, blocking their only exit with more than 200 feet of broken rock, concrete and twisted metal. Earlier today, rescuers successfully drilled through to the men and appear to be in their final stretch to bring the workers to safety. Video broadcast on local television today showed jubilant scenes outside the tunnel, with people smiling and breaking into song after the drilling stopped.

5. Google

Beginning Friday, Google is moving ahead with its plan to delete accounts that have been inactive for at least two years. The company said in May the move is primarily intended to beef up security, as older accounts are more likely to rely on recycled passwords and less likely to employ measures like two-step verification — making them far more vulnerable to issues like phishing, hacking and spam. Google has been sending warnings to affected users since August, with multiple alerts sent to impacted accounts and user-provided backup emails. Google accounts include everything from Gmail to Docs to Drive to Photos, meaning all content sitting across an inactive user’s Google suite is at risk of erasure.

BREAKFAST BROWSE

TSA’s 2024 canine calendar will melt your travelin’ heart

The Transportation Security Administration debuted its 2024 canine calendar featuring some of the agency’s fur-nomenal dog detectives.

Sports Illustrated deletes articles published under fake author names

A new report found the magazine published several articles under fake author names and AI-generated profile photos.

Jennifer Lopez announces release date for new album

JLo fans were thrilled Monday when the singer shared the 2024 release date for her first solo album in a decade.

Taylor Swift is sending her ‘Eras Tour’ to streaming services

The pop star’s wildly successful concert film will be available on streaming platforms starting on her birthday, December 13.

Stephen Colbert is calling in sick

The “Late Show” host canceled his shows this week to recover from surgery for a ruptured appendix.

TODAY’S NUMBER

98

That’s how many Christmas trees are meticulously placed throughout the White House this year. First Lady Jill Biden unveiled the official holiday décor on Monday after hundreds of volunteers transformed the historic halls into a winter wonderland.

TODAY’S QUOTE

“We commend our flight and ground crews for their swift action.”

— Southwest Airlines, issuing a statement following an odd disturbance Sunday at a New Orleans airport. While a Southwest aircraft was stationary at a gate, a man opened an emergency exit door and jumped onto the plane’s wing, creating a frantic chase on the tarmac. Authorities quickly subdued the passenger and said he appeared “incoherent and not fully aware of his surroundings.”

TODAY’S WEATHER

AND FINALLY …

Robot vacuum escapes home

A runaway Roomba attempted to make an elusive exit from its residence! Watch the funny escape captured on a doorbell cam.

