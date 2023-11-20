At least 3 people injured in shooting at Walmart near Dayton, Ohio, authorities say

By Artemis Moshtaghian, CNN

(CNN) — At least three people were injured in a shooting at a Walmart near Dayton, Ohio, Monday evening, authorities said, adding the store has been cleared.

“There is no active threat at this time. Beavercreek police are investigating and will release additional information once available,” the Beavercreek Police Department said in a social media post.

It’s unclear what led up to the shooting and police provided no suspect information in the incident at the store in Beavercreek, a suburb to the east of Dayton.

Soin Medical Center spokeswoman Claire Myree confirmed three people were being treated at the hospital. No details were available on the patients or their injuries.

“We’re heartbroken by what’s happened at our Beavercreek, Ohio, store,” a Walmart spokesperson said in a statement to CNN. “This remains a developing situation, and we’re working closely with investigators on the scene.”

This is a developing story and will be updated.

CNN’s Maria Sole Campinoti and Amanda Jackson contributed to this report.

