Former Georgia detention officer faces federal charge for excessive force on a female detainee

(CNN) — A former Georgia detention officer was charged on Tuesday with one federal count of using excessive force on a female pretrial detainee, identified only as C.B., at the Fulton County North Annex Jail in Alpharetta, Georgia.

The indictment alleges that Fulton County Detention Officer Monique Clark “willfully deprived C.B. of the right…to be free from a law enforcement officer’s unreasonable use of force. Specifically, Monique Clark, without legal justification, used his hands to strangle C.B. while C.B. was handcuffed. The offense resulted in bodily injury to C.B.” during an incident in June.

According to an incident report from Alpharetta police, C.B. was arrested on charges of criminal trespass and public drunkenness. C.B. was uncooperative and using profanities. The report adds that C.B. was seated and when she was told to get up but she refused.

The officers were then able to stand her up and “Monique Clark grabbed the back of C.B.’s neck with his right hand then grabbed the front of her neck with his left hand. Clark then apparently applied pressure and said, ‘I choke hold, hold your face or lose your breath.’ After several seconds of this he released his grip and [C.B.] fell to the floor with apparent semi consciousness.” C.B. was then “transported to North Fulton Hospital for treatment due to the apparent strangulation she received from the deputy.”

Clark is also facing state charges. The Fulton County Sheriff’s Department says Clark has been charged with one count of aggravated assault, one count of violation of oath by a public officer and one misdemeanor count of reckless conduct, according to a department news release.

Sheriff Patrick Labat called Clark’s actions “indefensible.” He added: “Being a detention officer is a difficult job but even under challenging circumstances there is absolutely no excuse for the behavior that led to this arrest.”

Clark, who had been with the department since 2016, was terminated.

CNN has inquired to the US Attorney’s Office in Atlanta regarding future court appearances. CNN has not been able to contact Clark for comment.

