Powerball jackpot soars to $672 million total for Wednesday night’s drawing

(CNN) — No ticket matched all six numbers drawn Monday night – white balls with the numbers 2, 21, 26, 40 and 42 and red Powerball 9 – so the Powerball jackpot has now climbed to an estimated $672 million.

This means there’s still hope for lottery players to become immediate millionaires during the next drawing on Wednesday night.

The $672 million jackpot currently ranks as the 10th-largest prize in Powerball history, and the game’s third-highest total this year – following the grand $1.08 billion jackpot won in California in July.

While no one won the grand prize, Monday’s drawing still produced more than 905,000 winning tickets across the United States, according to a news press release. A Massachusetts ticket won $1 million by matching all five white ball numbers.

Other big wins from Monday included 17 tickets earning $50,000 prizes and three winning $150,000.

In the event of a winner matching all six numbers in Wednesday night’s drawing, the player will have two choices: an annuitized prize of $672 million, where they will receive one immediate payment, followed by 29 annual installments that increase by 5% each year; or a lump sum cash payment of approximately $320.5 million. Both prize amounts are calculated before taxes.

According to Powerball officials, the overall odds of winning a prize are 1 in 24.9, and the odds of winning the jackpot are 1 in 292.2 million.

The drawing will be broadcast Wednesday night at 10:59 p.m. ET.

