A Lyft driver was arrested for allegedly raping an intoxicated Miami Beach tourist during a ride

A male Lyft driver has been arrested for allegedly raping an intoxicated Miami Beach tourist during her early morning ride from a bar to her hotel, according to a police report.

Kevyn Rojas, 26, was arrested Tuesday at his home and is accused of one count of sexual battery on a helpless victim, according to court records. The charge is a first-degree felony and if convicted, Rojas could face 40 years to life in prison.

CNN has reached out to Rojas’ attorney for comment.

The woman was at a bar in the Wynwood area of Miami on February 26, according to a Miami Beach police complaint/arrest affidavit.

She told police she got sick several times outside of the bar and ordered a Lyft to take her back to her Miami Beach hotel. The app identified her driver as Rojas and she said that is who picked her up, according to the affidavit.

Police were able to identify Rojas through the woman’s Lyft trip history and city cameras located near her hotel, the arrest affidavit says.

The woman told police she fell asleep in the back of the vehicle and awakened to Rojas’ phone pinging to announce arrival at her destination. She said that she looked out the window and saw the hotel, but Rojas kept driving past it, the court document says.

She told police Rojas eventually parked the car and got into the back seat with her, pulling up her dress against her will and raping her, according to the report. She said she told him to stop and was too intoxicated to fight him off, the complaint says.

The woman said he then returned to the driver’s seat and dropped her off at her hotel, where she got out and called police, according to the complaint.

A Lyft spokesperson said Rojas no longer drives for the ride share service,

“The behavior described is appalling,” the spokesperson said. “The driver has been permanently removed from the Lyft community, and we stand ready to assist law enforcement with their investigation in any way we can.”

Lyft said it has in-app safety features, including emergency help where a rider or driver can discreetly contact ADT, a security company, who can get in touch with authorities.

