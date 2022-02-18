Fire erupts at Oakland Hills Country Club, former PGA host course

By Paradise Afshar, Tanika Gray, Caroll Alvarado, CNN

No one was injured after a fire erupted at the Oakland Hills Country Club in Bloomfield Hills, Michigan, on Thursday Oakland County Executive ​David Coulter said.

“I’m thankful that no one was hurt in the blaze and hope for a speedy recovery and rebuild for the club that has brought such a rich golfing heritage to Oakland County,” Coulter said in a Facebook statement.

Flames and heavy smoke were seen coming from the building as fire crews worked to put out the fire.

The Oakland Hills Country Club was founded in 1916 and has hosted several major golf tournaments, according to its website.

“The devastating fire at the historic Oakland Hills Country Club today is such a tragic loss for the 100-year-old home to golfing greats from Sam Snead and Ben Hogan to Jack Nicklaus and Arnold Palmer to Chi Chi Rodriguez and Tiger Woods,” Coulter said.

