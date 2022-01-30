Former Miss USA Cheslie Kryst dies at 30 after jumping from New York building, police say

By Alaa Elassar, CNN

Former Miss USA Cheslie Kryst died Sunday morning, her family and police said. She was 30.

Kryst, who was crowned Miss USA in 2019, died after jumping from a building in Manhattan, according to New York City Police Department.

“In devastation and great sorrow, we share the passing of our beloved Cheslie,” her family said in a statement obtained by CNN. “Her great light was one that inspired others around the world with her beauty and strength. She cared, she loved, she laughed and she shined.”

The former Miss USA winner posted an Instagram photo before her death. “May this day bring you rest and peace,” she wrote alongside a photo of herself.

Kryst was an attorney who sought to help reform America’s justice system. She received three degrees from two universities.

Hailing from North Carolina, Kryst practiced civil litigation for a law firm and worked to help prisoners who may have been sentenced unjustly get reduced punishments, free of charge.

“Cheslie embodied love and served others, whether through her work as an attorney fighting for social justice, as Miss USA and as a host on EXTRA,” her statement said. “But most importantly, as a daughter, sister, friend, mentor and colleague — we know her impact will live on.”

Kryst, who was licensed to practice in two states, earned her law degree and MBA from Wake Forest University and completed her undergraduate work at the University of South Carolina, where she was a track athlete.

Kryst also worked as a correspondent for entertainment news site ExtraTV.

“Our hearts are broken,” the company said in a statement. “Cheslie was not just a vital part of our show. She was a beloved part of our Extra family and touched the entire staff. Our deepest condolences to all her family and friends.”

Besides working in law, she operated a blog on fashion, White Collar Glam, for women’s workwear and volunteered for Dress for Success.

