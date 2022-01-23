Georgia state investigators probe fatal shooting by off-duty deputy

By Claudia Dominguez, CNN

The Georgia Bureau of Investigation (GBI) said it is investigating after a sheriff’s deputy shot and killed a man near the deputy’s Atlanta house.

Just before midnight on Saturday, a Fulton County Sheriff’s deputy was returning home from work when he received a notification from his doorbell video showing a man breaking into his home in southeast Atlanta, the GBI said in a news release.

Upon arriving at his house, driving his personal car and still wearing his uniform, the deputy saw the same man from the video leaving with tools and other items, the GBI said.

The deputy followed the man into the woods close to his house when an altercation ensued and the deputy shot the man, according to the GBI.

“Atlanta Police Department officers responding to a 911 call found the deputy performing CPR on the man,” the release said.

The man was transported to Grady Memorial Hospital where he later died. The deputy suffered a minor ankle injury, authorities said.

Authorities have not released the identities of the deputy or the man he shot.

Once the investigation is completed, the GBI will turn it over to the Fulton County District Attorney’s office for review, according to the release.

The Atlanta Police Department is also looking into the events that led up to the shooting, according to a report from CNN affiliate WXIA.

When asked about the incident by CNN, the Atlanta Police Department referred all questions to the GBI.

