1 person shot at Tacoma Mall in Washington state, authorities say

One person was shot at the Tacoma Mall in Washington state on Friday night, sending shoppers scrambling for safety, officials said.

The Tacoma police department said the victim was taken to a local hospital suffering from serious injuries.

“People were fleeing, sheltering in place and the stores went into lockdown,” Pierce County Sheriff’s Department spokesperson Sgt. Darren Moss told CNN.

He said the mall was closed as police searched for a suspect. “The scene is still active, and we do not want people responding there,” Moss said.

Law enforcement officers throughout Pierce County were helping Tacoma police search the mall, the county’s sheriff’s department said in a tweet.

The mall is home to more than 150 stores, according to its website.

