Arrest made in killing of golf pro Gene Siller and two others

By Rebekah Riess, CNN

[Breaking news update, published at 7:20 p.m. ET]

A suspect in the triple homicide at Pinetree Country Club in Kennesaw, identified as Bryan Rhoden, was arrested Thursday evening around 5:30 p.m. ET in Chamblee, Georgia, according to Cobb County Sheriff’s Office spokesperson Saba Long.

According to Long, Rhoden was arrested by the Cobb County Sheriff’s Office fugitive unit, US Marshals and Chamblee Police. He is currently being interviewed by Cobb County Police.

[Original story, published at 6:57 p.m. ET]

Cobb County Police Chief Tim Cox will host an 8 p.m. press conference on Thursday evening, in reference to an arrest of a suspect from the triple homicide on July 3 at the Pinetree Country Club, in which pro-golfer Gene Siller was killed, according to Cobb County Police.

Police previously said they were called to a report of a person shot on Saturday afternoon and found Siller — who was the club’s director of golf — shot in the head near the green of the course’s 10th hole.

A truck was on the green, and officers found the bodies of the two other men in the truck’s bed — both of whom also had been shot, police said. One of the slain men was Paul Pierson, the registered owner of the Ram 3500, police said. The name of the other slain man was not released, but police said Tuesday he and Pierson appeared “to have no relation to the location at all.”

Someone had driven to the green in the truck — a white Ram 3500 pickup — and shot Siller when Siller arrived to see what was going on, a member of the club told CNN affiliate WXIA. The shooter then fled, WXIA reported.

On Tuesday, police said they believed Siller was killed “because he witnessed an active crime taking place.”

“It does not appear he (Siller) was targeted,” but instead was killed because he “happened upon a crime in progress involving the unknown suspect and the two deceased males,” the Cobb County police said in a news release.

The Georgia State Golf Association expressed its condolences for Siller’s death. “All of us at the GSGA are deeply saddened by the tragic events that occurred earlier today at Pinetree CC. Our thoughts and prayers are with Gene Siller’s family and friends,” the association tweeted on July 3.

Siller, 46, leaves behind a wife and two children, ages 6 and 7, according to the Pinetree Country Club.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

CNN’s Christina Maxouris, Jason Hanna and Gregory Lemos contributed to this report.