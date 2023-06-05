One year after their killing, loved ones pay tribute to duo slain in Amazon rainforest

RIO DE JANEIRO (AP) — A year after the killing of British journalist Dom Phillips and Indigenous expert Bruno Pereira in the Amazon rainforest, loved ones are gathering in several Brazilian cities to honor their memory. Dozens of people showed up on Monday at demonstrations in Rio de Janeiro, Sao Paulo, capital Brasilia and Bahia state’s Salvador. Gatherings also took place in London, U.K. and in the small Amazonian town of Atalaia do Norte, where both men were killed. Phillips had been conducting research for his book that was years in the making. Ahead of the first anniversary of Phillips’ disappearance, his family and friends have launched a fundraiser to complete his work.

News Channel 3-12 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.