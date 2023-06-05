NY state trooper charged with manslaughter in fatal shooting after high-speed chase in 2022

BUFFALO, N.Y. (AP) — A New York state trooper has been charged with manslaughter for shooting an unarmed motorist to death after he refused to get out of his car following a high-speed chase. Trooper Anthony Nigro pleaded not guilty to first- and second-degree manslaughter at an arraignment on Monday in Buffalo, where the killing took place last year. The charges in the death of James Huber, 38, are a rare example of a criminal case being brought against an officer by New York’s attorney general. Nigro was released without bail. The president of the union that represents Nigro defended him, saying the slaying was justified.

News Channel 3-12 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.