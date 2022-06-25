With new owners, Florida Project motel dwellers must leave

KISSIMMEE, Fla. (AP) — Residents at a motel along a tourist strip not far from Walt Disney World that was used as the setting for the 2017 film “The Florida Project” were told that they must vacate on short notice because the complex has been sold to another owner. Residents of the Magic Castle Inn & Suites were told last Monday that the hotel had been purchased and the new owners were forcing everyone out. Because the Magic Castle was a motel, the new owners don’t have to follow the same eviction procedures that a landlord would for removing tenants from a rental apartment.