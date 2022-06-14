Police ID gunman fatally shot at Texas children’s day camp

DUNCANVILLE, Texas (AP) — Police have revealed the identity of the man with a handgun they fatally shot at a Dallas-area gymnasium where about 150 children were attending a day camp. In a Tuesday statement, Duncanville police say 42-year-old Brandon Keith Ned of Dallas was the man they killed in a Monday morning gunfight at the Duncanville Fieldhouse. The police said no other information would be released at this time, including a possible motive, citing the ongoing investigation by the Texas Rangers. No children, staff or police were injured in the incident involving the handgun-wielding man.